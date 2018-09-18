Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan has offered Sony Norde right after claiming the CFL 2018 title

Pritam Chatterjee FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 116 // 18 Sep 2018, 01:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Mohun Bagan supporters witness this duo again?

The Maroon and Greens have claimed their 30th Calcutta Football League title after eight long years, the first since 2009. Now before their last match against Mohammedan Sporting Club on Tuesday, Mohun Bagan has offered the 'Haiti's Magician', the most trusted family member of the Mariners, Sony Norde right after claiming the CFL 2018 title. Sony has taken some time to apprise his final decision.

Is the 'Sony era' going to start again in Mohun Bagan? The Haitian has redoubled the possibility himself as he posted on Facebook, "If I will come back to Bagan, that will be only for the supporters."

Sony Norde posted this on Sunday from his official Facebook account

And after this post from Sony, the speculation has spread beyond the limit. The enthusiasm of the Bagan supporters has also increased after this post. The Maroon and Green fans are still in bewilderment as well - are they really going to see the 'Haiti's Magician' to return to the century-old club again? On Monday, Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said, "We are only thinking about tomorrow's match, nothing else.", when he was asked about the comeback of Sony.

Tuesday afternoon's 'Mini Derby' will not name the new Champions. Bagan thinktank will focus on ending the Calcutta Football League campaign with a win to have a perfect season. And for this, Sankarlal Chakraborty has placed three conditions in front of his squad. He said, "Maintain that self-respect, the club's respect and the win, that we've made our practice."

In the meantime, Bagan coach is careful about Sony. The Maroon and Green Camp has proposed Sony and that proposal is definitely good enough. Mohun Bagan have played with two foreigners in this season's Calcutta Football League, Aser Dipanda Dicka and Henry Kisekka. The Japanese Star Yuta Kinowaki has also arrived. Now the Maroon and Greens are in search of two foreign players for the upcoming I-League, and Sony is their first preference. The Haitian Superstar has taken the time to make his decision about the proposal. Besides Mohun Bagan, Sony has also received an offer from a Bangladeshi club, 'Basundhara'. He has not yet decided on his future.

Sony has an emotional bonding with Mohun Bagan. He helped Mohun Bagan in winning the I-League trophy after 13 long years. Sony could not finish the last season due to his injury. He has started his practice again after the surgery. The Haitian Superstar is now thinking about the proposal from Mohun Bagan. Sony's position will be cleared within a couple of days.

Though the reports in Kolkata Maidan suggest, if Tutu Bose and his panel wins in the upcoming election in Mohun Bagan, Sony will have a great chance of joining the Maroon and Green squad again. Sony is probably also waiting for that to happen.