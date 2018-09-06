Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan script fantastic 5-0 win over FCI FC

The Cameroonian striker lodged another impressive hat-trick of this season

Full Time: Mohun Bagan 5-0 FCI

Scorer: Aser Dipanda Dicka (45+4', 62', 68'), Tirthankar Sarkar (74'), Lalchhawn Kima (84')

MOM: Aser Dipanda Dicka

Kolkata Giants Mohun Bagan displayed a spectacular second-half performance to script a fascinating victory on Wednesday as they outplayed FCI FC 5-0 at Mohun Bagan/CCFC Ground, in their ninth encounter of the Calcutta Football League Premier Division 'A'.

Aser Dipanda Dicka once again became the hat-trick hero of the match. Tirthankar Sarkar and Lalchhawn Kima scored one goal each. The Maroon and Greens got their second highest margin victory of this season as they defeated West Bengal Police on August 25, and the scoreline of that match also was 5-0.

Today, in the first half of the game, the Mariners appeared to be discordant as there was a shortfall of understanding among themselves. Sankarlal's men were quite rhythmless as they were playing lots of wrong passes and miss passes. Though in the 5th minute of the match, FCI goalie Dhananjoy saved a close left footer of Henry Kisekka to keep the scoreline unchanged.

Today, the Mariners were lacking in defence too and as a result, Gopal Poddar and Deep Halder of FCI became able to create a few opportunities, though they failed to bring fruitful results for their team.

In the 31st minute of the game, a golden chance was missed for Mohun Bagan as Henry's header from Arijit's cross from the left wing just touched the outer side of the net. Again in the 33rd minute, FCI goalie Dhananjoy saved another header of Henry, coming from Arijit's left-sided cross.

Aser Dipanda ultimately scored the first goal of the match and relieved Bagan coach as well as the whole team management, in the added time of the first half. Abhishek Ambekar's left-footed free-kick got deflected by the FCI keeper and Aser Dipanda made no mistake to convert the chance into his 8th goal of this season of CFL.

Dipanda Dicka doubled the lead for Mohun Bagan in the 62nd minute of the game. Arijit Bagui again played the vital role as he crossed for Dipanda Dicka, who headed the ball home to make the scoreline 2-0 for his squad.

Dicka became the hat-trick hero in the 68th minute of the match. He converted Pintu Mahata's left-sided cross into the third goal of the match with a half-volley, which helped him to score his 10th goal of the CFL 2018 season. Today, Dipanda Dicka also became the top scorer of the CFL 2018 season as well.

In the 72nd minute of the match, the skipper of FCI FC, Lakshmi Kanta Dey was sent off the ground by the referee as he allegedly hit his elbow to move past Dicka, without the ball. The Mariners didn't fail to utilize the opportunity and slotted two more goals to make the scoreline 5-0 in their favour. Tirthankar Sarkar (74') and Lalchhawn Kima (84') scored the final two goals of the match.

Sankarlal Chakraborty will definitely be in the comfort zone after today's match as the Mariners not only bagged three vital points but also have taken a great lead in the goal difference column. After today's match, the Maroon and Greens consolidate their position at the top of the leaguetable with 23 points from nine matches and with a goal difference of +18.

StreamCast: The new sponsor of the Maroon and Greens

Besides today's victory against FCI, there is another good news for the Maroon and Green supporters. Mohun Bagan has got StreamCast Technologies as their principal sponsor for the next 10 years. Mohun Bagan Football Secretary, Mr Swapan Banerjee informed that the deal is worth Rs 200 crores, which amounts 20 crores per year. StreamCast has also committed to investing another Rs 150 crores in the club, and hence the total amount will be Rs 350 crores.