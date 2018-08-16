Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs Peerless SC - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

Asier Dipanda Dicka

The Calcutta Football season is well and truly underway, with some of the best teams battling it out for the championship. Once again, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are amongst the favourites to win the CFL. One of those two will be taking on the field today, August 16, when they face Peerless SC.

Mohun Bagan are currently on top of the table after winning all three of their games so far. The Kolkata based side have so far faced George Telegraph, Pathachakra, and NPC Rainbow SC, beating them all. The legendary club, however, haven't had it easy in the CFL so far, with all three of their victories coming by a one-goal margin.

Peerless SC, Bagan's opponent of the day, themselves have had a great start to the current CFL season. They have won both their previous games prior to this encounter, and have a chance to go top of the table if they beat Mohun Bagan.

Peerless' two victories have come against Food Corporation of India and West Bengal Police. They will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they face Mohun Bagan.

Elsewhere, East Bengal are currently in the second-place spot on the table, after notching two wins and a draw. Another big club, Mohammedan SC are fifth on the table after winning two of their games and losing one.

Here is all you need about the upcoming Calcutta Football League match between Mohun Bagan and Peerless SC:

Date: August 16, 2018

Match: Mohun Bagan vs Peerless SC

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming

