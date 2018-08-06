Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs Rainbow AC - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

The Mariners might have won and clinched all three points against Pathachakra in the last game, but their performance on the pitch was far from satisfactory. With a near non-existent midfield and inconsistent strikers, the Mariners were lucky to strike at the right time through Kisekka and take full points home.

The 29-time Calcutta Football League winners still have several areas to work on and get better in due course of time in order to stand any chance of their first city-level silverware in last nine years. Kisekka and Pintu Mahata have to combine well and keep their composure in front of goal.

Dipanda Dicka has been suffering from viral fever for the past two days and Sukhdev Singh is still not available for selection after his contract dispute has been submitted to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for referral. Chakraborty also informed that Abhinas Ruidas has suffered a muscle tear but since the injury is not grave he is expected to resume training from next week.

Rainbow AC, on the other hand, are sitting top of the table with a +3 Goal Difference and three points. They eased past a depleted George Telegraph side on the opening day with a 3-0 scoreline. Poltu Das found the net twice as veteran Joel Sunday notched up one goal himself.

Rainbow AC have secured the services of former East Bengal and Kerala Blasters midfielder Penn Orji and Minerva Punjab's I-League winning defender Eric Dano. With the arrival of the new overseas players, Rainbow AC are expected to be forced to reckon with in the upcoming month.

Here is all you need about the upcoming match:

Date: August 7, 2018

Match: Mohun Bagan vs Rainbow AC

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla.

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube Channel will provide Live Streaming.