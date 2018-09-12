Calcutta Football League 2018: Unstoppable Bagan confirms league title as they scripted a majestic 2-0 win over Customs

Pritam Chatterjee FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 474 // 12 Sep 2018, 20:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Maroon and Greens claimed their 30th CFL title with one match remaining

Full Time: Mohun Bagan 2-0 Calcutta Customs

Scorer: Henry Kisekka (3', 45'),

MOM: Henry Kisekka

Kolkata Maidan turns Maroon and Green as impeccable Bagan clinched their 30th Calcutta Football League title, the first since 2009 on Wednesday, defeating Calcutta Customs 2-0 in their tenth fixture, at Mohun Bagan/CCFC Ground. The Mariners wrap the league title up with one match remaining.

Calcutta Customs were the second team after Mohun Bagan, who were undefeated in this season's CFL until today's match. They held Kolkata Giants East Bengal to a goalless draw earlier in this league and today also, they came with the same gameplan but failed to execute the same. Rajib Dey's Calcutta Customs faced their first defeat in this league as Kolkata Giants Mohun Bagan outplayed them 2-0.

Today, from the very beginning of the match, Sankarlal's men started dominating their opponents. As a result, in the second minute of the match, Henry Kisekka made the scoreline 1-0 for his side as his right-footer from Arijit Bagui beat Custom's keeper Subham. Emerging player Arijit again showcased his talent today against Customs.

Calcutta Customs' Eze Stanley and Arijit Singh created a few chances in today's match but failed to bring out some fruitful result. Mohun Bagan goalie Shankar Roy cleared all the shots taken by Customs players in an impressive way.

Bagan goal machine Dipanda Dicka missed a few chances in both the halves today. In the 40th minute of the match, Dicka could have scored his 11th goal of the league but he missed the target being inside Customs box.

In the 45th minute of the match, the Maroon and Greens doubled their lead as Henry Kisekka scored his 6th goal of this season. Henry was provided with a nice forward pass by Dipanda Dicka through two defenders and the number 10 of Bagan made no mistake to beat Subham for the second time.

In the 56th minute of the match, Dicka again missed a sitter from a slick pass of Pintu Mahata. In the 58th minute, a great opportunity was missed by Azharuddin as his header from Arijit Bagui's cross hit the bar post.

Meanwhile, Shankar saved a few more shots taken by Customs players to keep the scoreline unaltered. Both of the team failed to score a single goal in the second half of the game and Mohun Bagan bagged three points with the same scoreline of the first half. Currently, the Calcutta Football League Champions are at the top of the league table with 26 points from 10 matches, with a goal difference of +20.

Mohun Bagan have claimed their league title seven times with one or more match remaining.

1951 - 1 match remaining 1954 - 3 matches remaining 1965 - 1 match remaining 1984 - 2 matches remaining 1991 - 1 match remaining 2005 - 1 match remaining 2007 - 2 matches remaining

If Mohun Bagan can manage a victory in their last match against Mohammedan SC, they will be finishing the league unbeaten for the 13th time. Mohun Bagan has won their league title undefeated in the years 1964, 1965, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1983, 1992, 1994, 1997, 2005, 2007, 2009. The Mariners will definitely be trying to remain unbeaten in the league this year too.