Calcutta Football League 2019: Mohun Bagan vs Peerless | Match Preview, Team News, Live Streaming details

Mohun Bagan won their 30th Calcutta Football League title last season

Defending champions Mohun Bagan will kick-off their Calcutta Football League campaign with a high-voltage match against last season’s runners-up, Peerless, at their club ground on Monday afternoon.

Mohun Bagan won the last edition of the Calcutta Football League without losing a match. It was also their first title after eight long years. The Green and Maroon brigade just got a couple of days to recover after their opening Durand Cup fixture last Friday evening.

On the other hand, Peerless also played a couple of days ago, in a 3-4 defeat against Aryan Club. But Peerless SC is one of the stronger sides in the league. With a draw in the opener and lost in the last match, the runners-up from last year will be itching to script their first win.

Team News

Mohun Bagan is fresh from their 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in their opening Durand Cup on Friday evening.

The players were brilliant in that match including their foreign recruits. But it will be challenging for them to play against a mighty Peerless side with just two days of recovery time.

There will likely be a few changes in the squad, which is expected because Mohun Bagan is playing the Durand Cup and the Calcutta Football League simultaneously.

The shuffling of players will also help the Spanish coach to check the bench strength ahead of the all-important I-League.

Key Players

Salva Chamorro (Mohun Bagan)

The striker showed his class on his debut, scoring a brace against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Durand Cup.

He is a vital cog for the century-old in the on-going season. His partnership with fellow Spaniard Joseba Beitia was eye-catching, but it is unlikely that he will play each and every match. Although, he might get a start in the crucial match against Peerless.

Ansumanah Kromah (Peerless)

The Liberian was exceptional in the last edition of the Calcutta Football League having helped Peerless to a runners-up finish. He was the highest scorer in the tournament with 11 goals to his name.

He started exactly where he left in the previous season. Trailing by two goals against Southern Samity in their opening fixture, Kromah produced a phenomenal comeback to pull back two goals and snatch a point from the game.

Last Meeting

Scoreline: Mohun Bagan 1-1 Peerless

The Green and Maroon brigade were leading by a Henry Kisekka strike, late in the second half. One minute into the stoppage time, Kromah was unmarked by the Bagan stoppers. The forward swiftly placed the ball inside the target to earn his side a valuable point from the jaws of defeat.

Match Information

Mohun Bagan vs Peerless

Date: 5 August 2019

Kick-off: 3:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bengali, Sadhna News YouTube Channel

Venue: Mohun Bagan Ground