Cambodia 2-3 India, international friendly 2017: Stats review

A second five-game winning streak in as many years for the Blue Tigers as they overcome Cambodia.

Jeje Lalpekhlua’s introduction at half-time helped India secure the win

India overcame a spirited Cambodia side 3-2 at Phnom Penh as goals from Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sandesh Jhingan sealed the deal for Stephen Constantine’s men. The Blue Tigers were lucky to go into halftime all square even after being thoroughly outplayed in the as a howler from the Cambodian keeper helped Suni Chhetri open the scoring against the run of player.

The hosts were, however, back on level terms within seconds.

The second half saw Indian make changes which ultimately proved to be the key to the visitors turning the screws as it opened the floodgates. Cambodia and especially Chan Vathanaka weren’t going away tamely as they looked to find their way back into the game. However, his goal turned out to be just too little as India ran out winners on the night by a goal.

1 - This was India’s first win in an international friendly away from home in 12 years. This also comes in good time as they prepare to face Myanmar on the 28th of March in their opener of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier.

2 – Eugeneson chipped in with two assists on the night. However, the Bengaluru FC midfielder was again anonymous, especially in the first half which also saw him give away some needless free kicks. If India are to make their way past the group stages, they need more the former Lajong man.

5 – This was India’s fifth on the trot. The Blue Tigers are enjoying a purple patch and have won 10 of their last 12 games. However, this game should give Stephen Constantine and his men a real kick up the backside. The visitors were thoroughly outplayed in the first half and were lucky to have gone into the break on level terms.

28 – Stephen Constantine has a penchant for giving debuts and in this game, two names were further added to the list who have made their bows under the watchful eyes of the Englishman. Anas Edathodika was given his long due place at the backline as he started the game at the heart of the defence alongside Arnab Mondal.

52 – Death, taxes and Sunil Chhetri scoring in Indian colours seem to be the most inevitable of things in life these days. The Bengaluru FC man took his tally of international goals to 52 as he found himself at the end of a fortuitous moment as the ball slipped through the hands of the Cambodian keeper and come straight into his path. India struggled in the first half and mainly due to their inability to bring Chhetri into the game. This was similar to the opening in the game against Puerto Rico last time around. And the answer both the times was to get Chhetri involved at the centre of the pitch.