CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Columbus Crew will be looking to secure their first victory of the new MLS season as they take on CF Montreal, who have started their season in good goalscoring form.

CF Montreal looked set to build on the momentum from their 4-2 trouncing of Toronto FC in the season opener as they took a two-goal lead against Nashville in the first half. However, they let Nashville claw their way back into the game and eventually settled for a 2-2 draw.

Mason Tye and Zachary Brault-Guillard each scored a goal for Montreal against Nashville and the team has had six different players get on the scoresheet in their first two games.

The early signs are promising for Montreal under new manager Wilfried Nancy and they will be hoping to consolidate their position at the top of the Eastern Conference table when they take on Columbus Crew on Saturday.

The Crew, meanwhile, have been busy with the CONCACAF Champions League, drawing 2-2 with Monterrey in the first leg of the quarter-finals, and have only played one game in the MLS so far. It was a goalless draw against Philadelphia Union. It was a fair result with both teams matching each other on almost all aspects of the game.

Columbus Crew will want to put their best foot forward against Montreal and avoid a sluggish start to follow up their triumphant MLS 2020 campaign.

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

CF Montreal and Columbus Crew have battled 23 times till date. CF Montreal have won nine times while Columbus Crew have been victorious on 11 occasions. Three matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in October last year when Montreal registered a shock 2-1 win over Columbus Crew.

CF Montreal form guide (including friendlies): L-W-W-D

Columbus Crew form guide: L-W-W-D-D

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Team News

CF Montreal

The trio of Mathieu Choiniere, Lassi Lappalainen and Luis Binks will be unavailable for the match against Columbus Crew. Other than that, Wilfried Nancy doesn't have any injury concerns and is likely to go with the same team that faced Nashville.

Injuries: Mathieu Choiniere, Lassi Lappalainen and Luis Binks

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew

Vito Wormgoor made it to the bench in Crew's CONCACAF Champions League match against Monterrey while Darlington Nagbe returned to the starting XI. Kevin Molino, Marlon Hairston and Aidan Morris are all listed as injured for Columbus Crew.

Injuries: Kevin Molino, Marlon Hairston and Aidan Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Predicted Lineups

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Clément Diop; Aljaž Struna, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Đorđe Mihailovic; Romell Quioto, Mason Toye

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Milton Valenzuela. Josh Williams, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Artur, Darlington Nagbe; Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelerayan, Diaz Espinoza; Gyazi Zardes

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Montreal have got off to a good start to the season but will need to shore up their defence if they are to sustain their momentum. Columbus Crew are the defending champions but they won't be as well-rested like their opposition due to their Champions League commitments.

As such, we expect Montreal to take all three points this time around.

Prediction: CF Montreal 3-2 Columbus Crew