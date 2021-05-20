CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

CF Montreal and FC Cincinnati will trade tackles at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Atlanta United. Marcelino Moreno scored the match-winning goal with the last kick of the game in injury time.

FC Cincinnati suffered a 3-2 defeat to Inter Miami on home turf. The Orange and Blue made a spirited comeback from 2-0 down to level in the 82nd minute. However, Gonzalo Higuain's second of the night in the 85th minute broke Cincinnati hearts.

That defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference table. CF Montreal are in fifth position, with eight points garnered from six games played to date.

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on just two previous occasions and FC Cincinnati have a 100% record with two victories to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2019 when a first-minute goal by Allan Cruz helped Cincinnati pick up a 1-0 away win.

The visitors have not had the best of starts in the league this term and are yet to pick up a victory. CF Montreal are slightly better off with two wins recorded so far.

CF Montreal form guide (MLS): L-W-L-D-D

FC Cincinnati form guide (MLS): L-L-L-D

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Team News

CF Montreal

The hosts have four players sidelined with injuries. Luis Binks (knee), Zachary Brault-Guillard (thigh), Mason Toye (thigh) and Ballou Tabla (groin) will not be available for this game.

Injuries: Luis Binks, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mason Toye, Ballou Tabla

Suspension: none

FC Cincinnati

Maikel van der Werff (hernia), Franko Kovacevic (hamstring) and Tom Pettersson (achilles) have both been ruled out for the visitors. However, there are no suspension worries for coach Jaap Stam.

Injuries: Maikel van der Werff, Franko Kovacevic, Tom Pettersson

Suspension: None

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Clement Diop (GK); Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho, Aljaz Struna; Lassi Lappalainen, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette, Mathieu Choiniere; Djordje Mihailovic; Romell Quioto, Bjoern Maars Johnsen

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Kenneth Vermeer (GK); Ronald Mattarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Calvin Harris, Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta; Brenner da Silva

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Although neither side has exactly set the MLS alight this season, the hosts have been much better and might not get a better opportunity to pick up their first ever win against FC Cincinnati.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the home side.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-0 FC Cincinnati