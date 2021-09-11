CF Montreal vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

CF Montreal will host Nashville SC at Saputo Stadium in an MLS fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 home win over Toronto FC before the international break. Samuel Piette, Joquin Torres and Romell Quioto all got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Nashville SC secured a convincing 3-1 victory over New York City on home turf. Hany Mukhtar starred with a brace in the win.

That victory helped the Tennessee outfit hold on to third spot in the Eastern Conference, having garnered 38 points from 22 matches. CF Montreal are in sixth place with 31 points.

CF Montreal vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

This will be only the fourth meeting between the sides and CF Montreal are yet to register a victory against Nashville.

Two previous matches ended in a draw while Nashville SC were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in June when second-half goals from Aljaz Struna and Abu Danladi saw the two sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts are unbeaten in four matches, having initially gone five games without a win. Nashville SC have won three of their last four matches.

CF Montreal form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Nashville SC form guide: W-W-D-W-L

CF Montreal vs Nashville SC Team News

CF Montreal

Lassi Lappalainen and Ballou Tabla have both been ruled out with groin injuries. Robert Thorkelsson and Mason Toye have also been ruled out due to adductor and shoulder injuries respectively. Furthermore, defender Rudy Camacho is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Some players coming back from international duty also may not be available for Montreal - Mustafa Kizza, Kamal Miller, James Pantemis, Samuel Piette, Kiki Struna and Romell Quioto.

Injuries: Lassi Lappalainen, Ballou Tabla, Robert Thorkelsson, Mason Toye

Suspension: Rudy Camacho

Unavailable: Mustafa Kizza, Kamal Miller, James Pantemis, Samuel Piette, Kiki Struna, Romell Quioto.

Nashville SC

Handwalla Bwana has been ruled out with a concussion, while Dax McCarty is suspended due to the red card he received against New York City.

Furthermore, the quartet of Walker Zimmerman, Randall Leal, Alistair Johnston and Anibal Godoy are all away on international duty.

Injury: Handwalla Bwana

Suspension: Dax McCarty

Unavailable: Walker Zimmerman, Randall Leal, Alistair Johnston, Anibal Godoy

CF Montreal vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sebastian Breza (GK); Aljaz Struna, Joel Waterman, Zorhan Bassong; Mathieu Choiniere, Victor Wanyama, Emanuel Maciel, Zachary Brault-Guillard; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquin Torres, Bjorn Johnsen

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis (GK); David Romney, Eric Miller, Jack Maher; Daniel Lovitz, Brian Anunga, Luke Haakenson, Hany Mukhtar, Taylor Washington; Daniel Rios, C.J. Sapong

CF Montreal vs Nashville SC Prediction

The two sides are in almost identical form and there is very little to choose from between them.

Although one side could nick this one, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-1 Nashville SC

