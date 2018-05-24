CFL 2018: Mohammedan SC ropes in Raghu Nandi as coach

Raghu Nandi put pen to paper to sign as Mohammedan SC coach

What's the story?

I-League 2nd Division and Calcutta Football League (CFL) side Mohammedan Sporting Club have roped in Raghu Nandi as the coach for the upcoming CFL which is slated to commence on July 18, 2018.

In case you didn't know...

Mohammedan SC, also known as Black Panthers have won the Calcutta Football League eleven times. On the flip side, they have never won the National League title.

The new coach Raghu Nandi is a well-known name in Kolkata Football. He came to notice at the National Platform when he led Mohun Bagan to the U-19 I-League title in 2006.

Nandi has been successful in coaching smaller teams in Kolkata. He also has good experience of over a decade now. The transformation of George Telegraph from a relatively smaller and modest club to a club which competed in the I-League Second Division has to be credited to him.

Known for leading Techno Aryan and Southern Samity to decent campaigns earlier in the Calcutta Football League, he could be a game-changer for the Black Panthers.

Nandi has also worked as the Head Coach of West Bengal Football Team in the Santosh Trophy, way back in 2009.

The heart of the Matter

The appointment of the new coach came after Mridul Banerjee was roped in by Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos as the assistant coach.

As Nandi possesses an AFC 'C' License, he fulfills the new Indian Football Association (IFA) Guidelines which states that in order to participate in upcoming Calcutta Football League, it is compulsory for the Head Coach to possess the aforementioned license.

As per Media Reports, Nandi is contracted with the Black Panthers until the end of the Calcutta Football League with an option to extend the contract only if the Board is contented with the results.

What's next?

The Calcutta Football League Premier Division is set to kick-off on July 18 and will run until the end of September.

Author's Take

With a substantial number of players from lower division sides heading to East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, Nandi has a tough task ahead of him to lead Mohammedan to the much-needed silverware. The experienced coach is known for promoting young talents, hence scouts across Bengal and India should actively track Mohammedan's matches as an array of new talents are expected to be on display.