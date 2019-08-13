Chennaiyin FC complete Lucian Goian move

Lucian Goian

Chennaiyin FC are excited to announce the signing of Romanian central defender Lucian Goian for the 2019-20 campaign. The 36-year-old joins the club on a free transfer, and is no stranger to Indian football, having spent the previous three seasons at Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC.

“It feels great to sign with Chennaiyin. The coach (John Gregory) played a huge role in me coming here (to CFC). When he asked me if I wish to return to India to win the ISL trophy, I simply said yes. I believe Chennaiyin along with John (Gregory) are a club that knows how to win trophies, and I can’t wait to get started and give my absolute 100% on the pitch. I am confident we will do everything to make the squad a team and bring the ISL title back to Chennai. The Chennaiyin fans are among the best, always backing the team unconditionally and creating a fantastic atmosphere. They deserve all the success, and I am excited to meet them and play for them,” shared Goian on the phone, from the city of Cluj in Romania.

Head Coach John Gregory is particularly pleased with Goian’s acquisition, as Chennaiyin aim to bounce back in the 2019-20 ISL campaign. “In Lucian (Goian), we are signing a leader who has rich experience in Indian football. His commitment and aggression on the pitch has been quite evident from his time in Mumbai. Our goal at Chennaiyin is clear: to win a third ISL title, and we believe Lucian (Goian) can contribute significantly towards that objective. I have had some really positive conversations with him, and I am excited to see him hit the ground running with the entire squad in pre-season as we start afresh,” said the CFC gaffer.

Goian, who hails from the city of Suceava in Romania, initially started out as a striker in his early days. He subsequently evolved into a central defender and went on to play for clubs from his homeland Romania, followed by China and Australia, apart from India. He spent the previous three seasons at Mumbai City FC, helping them reach the ISL semis twice – in the 2016 and 2018-19 campaigns.

“My idol growing up was actually Alessandro Del Piero! I was a striker till the age of 16-17. But then my coach felt I will do better in defence. I then kept growing, and I am fortunate I have played football all these years. My philosophy has always been to give everything to football, because only then football will give back to you in return. And that is what I will follow again, at Chennaiyin FC, as we embark on our quest for success,” concluded Goian.