Chennaiyin FC sign Romanian winger Dragos Firtulescu

Chennaiyin FC FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 24 Aug 2019, 18:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennaiyin FC sign Dragos Firtulescu

Chennai, August 24, 2019: Chennaiyin FC are delighted to announce the signing of 30-year-old Romanian winger Dragos Firtulescu on a free transfer for the duration of the 2019-20 season. Dragos last featured for Bulgarian top tier side FC Dunav 2010 Ruse.

“I am very happy to sign with the two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC. I wish to taste success with the club and create lasting memories in my time here. I will work hard and prove that I am worthy of wearing the colours of this wonderful club. I have confidence in the Head Coach’s (John Gregory) plans, and I wish to repay the faith bestowed in me with my performances on the pitch. It feels great to be a part of the Chennaiyin family,” shared an excited Dragos in a phone conversation with the club.

Head Coach John Gregory spoke highly of the club’s latest signing. "Dragos adds a lot of depth in an attacking context for us. He brings plenty of energy, enthusiasm and experience to the table. His attitude is extremely positive, and I am certain he will prove a valuable addition to our squad even off the field. He has all the makings of becoming a fan favourite, in my opinion. I can't wait to see him and the rest of the boys on the training pitch in pre-season!" shared the CFC gaffer in eager anticipation.

Dragos, who hails from the city of Craiova, becomes the second Romanian to sign for CFC following central defender Lucian Goian. Dragos is well-acquainted with Goian and his family, having also played against him many years back during the latter’s Dinamo Bucharest days. Dragos was an FC Universitatea Craiova player back then, where he began his professional career. The pacey winger went on to play for a host of Romanian clubs including Dinamo Bucharest, along with stints in Cyprus, Hungary and most recently Bulgaria. Chennaiyin will be Dragos’ first club outside Europe.

In Dragos’ own words, he was “born with football in his blood” as he grew up idolizing legendary Romanian midfielder Gheorghe Hagi. He began playing football at the age of seven and always wished to be an attacking player. A firm believer in karma, he staunchly affirms it is imperative to give everything to the sport in order to receive everything good in return. Capable of operating on either wings or in attacking midfield, the left-footed Dragos’ primary aim is to help the club lift a third ISL title.

The former Romania youth international, whose name means ‘beloved’ in his native tongue, will be aiming to become just that with the club’s faithful in the coming season. He signed off with a message to the fans, saying “I hope the fans will fill our stadium in great numbers in the coming season. We will give our everything to put on a solid show and give the fans what they deserve. Without them, we simply cannot succeed. With the fans, we are more powerful and hungrier to achieve success.”