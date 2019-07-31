Chennaiyin FC U-13s return to action with 2019 International Cup of Joy

The Chennaiyin FC Under-13 team is all set to return to action in the 2019 International Cup of Joy (ICOJ) scheduled from August 1-4, 2019. The annual tournament will be held in Chennai at the Chettinad School and Gateway International School. Twelve teams are split across three groups, with CFC in Group B alongside Sabir Pasha FA, Chronicle FC and Delhi’s Elite Youth Sports Academy (EYSA) FA.

The CFC U-13s commence proceedings against Sabir Pasha FA on Thursday 1st August 2019 in a 10 AM kick off at the Chettinad School ground. They then play Chronicle FC and EYSA FA over the next two days respectively. If Chennaiyin win their group, they progress to the semis alongside the top two from Group A and the Group C winners.

It will be a new look CFC U-13 side that will take to the field, after the club conducted extensive selection trials across Tamil Nadu over the summer. With only four of the 20 boys in the squad retained from last season, the entire CFC squad for ICOJ is thus comprised entirely of players from Tamil Nadu. Hailing from six different districts of the state, they will be aiming to use this as an opportunity to stake a claim in the U-13 squad for the upcoming All India Football Federation (AIFF) Sub-Junior League season.

The CFC U-13s last featured in the 2018-19 Hero Sub-Junior Youth League final round earlier this year in May, wherein they finished third in their group. The CFC U-13s had qualified for the final round after finishing second in the Chennai zone.

The ICOJ tournament runout will prove crucial for the development of the newly brought in talent and contribute to their match fitness at the start of the season.

Chennaiyin FC U-13 Squad for 2019 International Cup of Joy:

Goalkeepers: Magesh Raj (Tiruvallur), Vadivazhagan (Chennai)

Defenders: Mano (Chennai), Preyarhanjan* (Coimbatore), Nagulan* (Coimbatore), Kannan (Tiruvallur), Santosh (Chengalpattu), Sanjay G.* (Chengalpattu)

Midfielders: Siddharthan (Tiruvallur), Varshan (Tiruvallur), K. Srinith* (Tiruvallur), Vignesh (Chennai), Nesta (Thoothoor), Nikhil (Kancheepuram), Ritesh (Chennai)

Forwards: Mithin (Chennai), Jagadhish (Chennai), Madhesh (Tiruvallur), Keerthivasan (Tiruvallur), Adam (Tiruvallur)

* - Retained players from last season

Chennaiyin FC U-13 Fixtures for 2019 International Cup of Joy – Group B:

Chennaiyin FC vs Sabir Pasha FA – Thursday 1st August 2019 – 10 AM – Chettinad School Ground

Chennaiyin FC vs Chronicle FC – Friday 2nd August 2019 – 10 AM – Gateway International School Ground

Chennaiyin FC vs EYSA FA – Saturday 3rd August 2019 – 7 AM – Chettinad School Ground