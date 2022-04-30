Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 May, 2022

The Chicago Fire host the New York Red Bulls at Soldier Field in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

The Chicago Fire are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, four points behind their opponents. Ezra Hendrickson's side have been woeful of late and are winless in their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against New York on Sunday.

The New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are currently 2nd in the Eastern Conference, three points behind league leaders Philadelphia. Gerhard Struber's side have been in strong form of late and are unbeaten in their last three games. They will look to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against Chicago on Sunday.

Both sides are looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Chicago Fire vs New york Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based onthier recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Chicago came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in August 2021. Robert Beric's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Chicago have scored the least goals in the league, with five in the eight games. They are also tied for the least conceded goals in the league with five.

New York are tied for the second best defense in the league, having conceded six goals in their eight games.

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Chicago will be without Federico Navarro due to suspension, while Fabian Herbers is out injured. New York will miss a host of players for the game, with Caden Clark, Serge Ngoma, Cameron Harper, Wikelman Carmona and Andres Reyes all out for the game due to injury.

It's hard to see Chicago taking anything away from the game, given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict New York will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 0-2 New York Red Bulls

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York Red Bulls Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Chicago have the worst attack in the league and will be coming up against one of the best defenses in New York)

Tip 3 - Three or more bookings in the game (Both sides are in the top ten most booked sides in the league this season)

