×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

China 0-0 India: 5 talking points from the match

Avik Roy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.16K   //    13 Oct 2018, 23:00 IST

The Indian team produced a strong performance against China (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)
The Indian team produced a strong performance against China (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)

India put up a creditable performance against China to hold them to a goalless draw in a friendly at Suzhou Olympic Sports Stadium in Jiangsu on Saturday. This was India’s first ever game on the Chinese land.

The two have met each other 17 times before this match, with India losing 12 and drawing five matches. When the two neighbours last faced each other 21 years ago in Kochi, China pipped India 2-1. This time, anybody could’ve won the match had they utilized their chance.

China played dominantly for the most part of the game but failed to put the ball on the back of the net. India though was quiet in their opponent’s half, but also had chances to score. Sunil Chhetri, Pritam Kotal, Farukh Chowdhary all have missed glorious chances.

Considering the two teams ranking, there wasn’t much to separate. But with a world-famous coach at their helm, China should’ve won the game. India never played a higher ranked team like China in recent times. So their main objective was to earn a draw and in the end, they are successful.

Let us take a look at the five points of the game:

#5 The Indian finishers lack creativity

The Indian attackers will need to improve their finishing (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)
The Indian attackers will need to improve their finishing (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)

In recent times, India either played against a depleted side like Kenya or a team like New Zealand. The Intercontinental Cup was not a real test for the Blue Tigers. They won it comfortably beating Kenya in the final.

However, as they’re preparing for the Asian Cup next year, playing higher ranked opponents seem the only option left for India.

Not only that, but the recent FIFA ranking rules also say, countries will only incur more points by playing against a higher ranked opponent. In that sense, China game was an acid test for the whole team.

Though India will be returning holding their heads high, there are some major points that need to be looked into. One is, of course, the poor finishing.

India got a superb chance in the 13th minute when Anirudh Thapa passed the ball to onrushing Pritam Kotal.

Pritam shoot on target which was saved brilliantly by China goalkeeper Yan Junling. But the placing could’ve been better, given Pritam had time to control the ball and make a shot.

Another chance came when Thapa’s well-placed free-kick found Sunil Chhetri on the right flank. Chhetri made a direct shot which went well over the bar. He may blame his boots which got stuck in the field, but that’s not an excuse.

Faruk Choudhary had the chance to become to the hero of the night when he got Nikhil Poojary’s pass on the third minute of added time, but his poor shot made no difference in the scoreline.

India will be playing much stronger opponents in near future. So, chances like this don’t come very often. Indian strikers need to be more ruthless on the attacking third.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 Indian National Football team China Football Sunil Chhetri Jeje Lalpekhlua Indian Football
Avik Roy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A Sports enthusiast. Turned my passion into profession. Loves football, hockey and other Indian sports.
India vs China: 5 historic matches between the two...
RELATED STORY
India vs China - Preview, Predicted XI, When and Where to...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 youngsters from SAFF Cup squad who...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Draw bodes well for Blue Tigers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
China 0-0 India: Tactical Analysis as Constantine's men...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Know your opponent - China's FIFA...
RELATED STORY
India vs China international friendly: India Team,...
RELATED STORY
India vs China Will Be a Big Test For Us, says Chennaiyin...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Stephen Constantine's men hold Red...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Team performance, not personal goals,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
October - Week 2
FT IND MYA
3 - 0
 Indonesia vs Myanmar
FT ALB JOR
0 - 0
 Albania vs Jordan
FT ITA UKR
1 - 1
 Italy vs Ukraine
FT HON THA
0 - 1
 Hong Kong vs Thailand
FT UAE HON
1 - 1
 UAE vs Honduras
FT KUW LEB
1 - 0
 Kuwait vs Lebanon
FT BAH SYR
0 - 1
 Bahrain vs Syria
FT TUR BOS
0 - 0
 Turkey vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
FT IRA ARG
0 - 4
 Iraq vs Argentina
FT WAL SPA
1 - 4
 Wales vs Spain
FT FRA ICE
2 - 2
 France vs Iceland
FT UNI COL
2 - 4
 United States vs Colombia
FT MEX COS
3 - 2
 Mexico vs Costa Rica
FT JAP PAN
3 - 0
 Japan vs Panama
FT KOR URU
2 - 1
 Korea Republic vs Uruguay
FT SRI MAL
1 - 4
 Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
FT CAM TIM
2 - 2
 Cambodia vs Timor-Leste
FT SIN MON
2 - 0
 Singapore vs Mongolia
FT QAT ECU
4 - 3
 Qatar vs Ecuador
FT SAU BRA
0 - 2
 Saudi Arabia vs Brazil
FT PER CHI
3 - 0
 Peru vs Chile
FT MYA BOL
0 - 3
 Myanmar vs Bolivia
FT CHI IND
0 - 0
 China PR vs India
13 Oct UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
13 Oct PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
Today TRI THA 04:30 PM Trinidad and Tobago vs Thailand
Today SCO POR 09:30 PM Scotland vs Portugal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us