China Tour 2018: India U-16s go down fighting against hosts in first match of four-nation tournament

Indian U16 National Team

NEW DELHI, 3rd July 2018: The Indian U-16 National Team currently on an exposure trip in Wei Nan City, China faced the hosts today (July 03, 2018) in a Four-Nation International Tournament and lost 1-0 against the Chinese U-17 National Team.

Hosts China came out strong in the early minutes of the match, but the Indian defense line held them at bay. Goalkeeper Biaka made two crucial saves in the 16th and 17th minute to keep India in the match.

The Indian colts gradually found their footing in the match and in the 30th minute almost took the lead when Ridge De’Mello’s rasping shot hit the woodwork and went out. In the 40th minute, Vikram’s shot from range missed the target as the Colts pressed to secure the advantage.

However, it were the hosts who took the lead in the 42nd minute and held onto it for the half as the half-time scoreline read 1-0 in China’s favour.

Playing against older opponents had little effect on the Indian colts and Bibiano Fernandes’s boys get back into attacking mode immediately. Ridge De’Mello proved to be a constant threat for the Chinese defense line and his shot tested the opponent custodian early in the second half, often.

In the 63rd minute, Rohit Danu was provided with an opportunity to level proceedings but the forward failed to tap home. Two minutes later, opponents China hit the woodwork from distance to remind the young Colts of danger. Givson in the 67th minute had his shot saved by the Chinese custodian as the Indian U-16s pressed for the equalizer.

The full-time scoreline read 1-0 as China U-17s defeated the Indian U-16 National Team. The Indian U-16s will be facing Thailand and DPR Korea next on July 05 and July 07 respectively in the Four-Nation International Tournament.