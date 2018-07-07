China Tour 2018: India U16s play out a 1-1 draw against DPR Korea

India U16 football team

NEW DELHI,7th July 2018: The Indian National team currently on an exposure trip in China played out a 1-1 draw against DPR Korea U-16s in their last match of the Four-Nation Hua Shan Cup CFA International Youth Football Tournament in Wei Nan City, China today (July 07, 2018).

In a drab first half, the Indian Colts had an opportunity to go ahead as early as the 13th minute but Givson’s shot missed the goal by a whisker as DPR Korea survived an early scare.

With DPR Korea dominating possession, the Indian Colts relied on counter-attacks and in the 39th minute, Givson, once again found himself in the mix, this time however, his shot was saved by the opposition custodian.

The Indian Colts survived a scare in the 44th minute when DPR Korea rattled the woodwork as the half-time scoreline read 0-0 as both teams went into the tunnel on level pegging.

Changing over, in the 60th minute, Bekey’s shot was saved by the Korean defence line. However, in the 75th minute, the opponents took the lead and found the net to make the scoreline read 1-0.

It wasn’t long before the Indian Colts came up with their response and were awarded a penalty in the 77thminute, which Vikram Pratap Singh slotted with ease to make the scoreline read 1-1.

The full-time scoreline read 1-1 as both teams shared the spoils of battle. In the Tournament, the Indian U-16s had earlier faced hosts China U-17s, and Thailand U-16s, losing 0-1 and 1-3 respectively.