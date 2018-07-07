Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

China Tour 2018: India U16s play out a 1-1 draw against DPR Korea

Press Release
NEWS
News
207   //    07 Jul 2018, 16:13 IST

India U16 football team
India U16 football team

NEW DELHI,7th July 2018: The Indian National team currently on an exposure trip in China played out a 1-1 draw against DPR Korea U-16s in their last match of the Four-Nation Hua Shan Cup CFA International Youth Football Tournament in Wei Nan City, China today (July 07, 2018).

In a drab first half, the Indian Colts had an opportunity to go ahead as early as the 13th minute but Givson’s shot missed the goal by a whisker as DPR Korea survived an early scare.

With DPR Korea dominating possession, the Indian Colts relied on counter-attacks and in the 39th minute, Givson, once again found himself in the mix, this time however, his shot was saved by the opposition custodian.

The Indian Colts survived a scare in the 44th minute when DPR Korea rattled the woodwork as the half-time scoreline read 0-0 as both teams went into the tunnel on level pegging.

Changing over, in the 60th minute, Bekey’s shot was saved by the Korean defence line. However, in the 75th minute, the opponents took the lead and found the net to make the scoreline read 1-0.

It wasn’t long before the Indian Colts came up with their response and were awarded a penalty in the 77thminute, which Vikram Pratap Singh slotted with ease to make the scoreline read 1-1.

The full-time scoreline read 1-1 as both teams shared the spoils of battle. In the Tournament, the Indian U-16s had earlier faced hosts China U-17s, and Thailand U-16s, losing 0-1 and 1-3 respectively.

India U16 Football Team's Tour of China 2018 India Football U16 Indian Football
China Tour 2018: India U16 vs North Korea U16, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
China Tour 2018: Thailand U-16s get the better of India...
RELATED STORY
China Tour 2018: India U16 vs Thailand U16, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
China Tour 2018: India U16 vs China U17, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
China Tour 2018: Coach Bibiano Fernandes lauds India U16...
RELATED STORY
China Tour 2018: India U-16s go down fighting against...
RELATED STORY
U16 Indian football team to tour China, Thailand,...
RELATED STORY
'We are in process of being the best versions of...
RELATED STORY
India U16 team to go on Serbia tour from May 9 as...
RELATED STORY
AFC U16 Championship draw to take place on April 26
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
No matches in this week
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us