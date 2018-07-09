China Tour 2018: India's Vikram Pratap Singh bags top scorer prize

India U-16 Football team; Vikram Pratap Singh (Second row, third from the right)

What's the story?

The Indian U16 football team's China Tour has just been concluded and even though the team might not have won the competition, there was a personal achievement for one of the young Blues.

Vikram Pratap Singh took home the top-scorer prize, finishing the competition with two goals in three matches.

In case you didn't know...

The Blue Colts were on a tour of China, playing in a four-nation tournament comprising of China, North Korea, and Thailand. The tournament has since been concluded, but the young India side's preparation for AFC U-16 Championship continues.

The heart of the matter

Bibiano Fernandes's boys weren't at their absolute best during the four-nation tournament, as they lost two and drew one of their our matches. There was a constant imbalance in the side during the first two matches. Although the Blue Colts did improve in their third match, the damage was already done.

However, there was a personal milestone for one of the Indian U-16 boys, as Vikram Pratap Singh took home the top scorer prize. Singh played in all three matches and scored two goals.

Vikram Pratap Singh has been awarded the top scorer trophy in the four nation tournament. He scored two goals in three games.#BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/xjU9s0bqO3 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 9, 2018

His first came in a three-one loss to Thailand, when he leveled the match with a stunning strike. However, Singh could not help his side from losing the match. Singh scored his second goal of the tournament in India's last match, against North Korea, when he slotted home a penalty.

The tournament was disappointing for India, as the Blue Colts managed to score only two goals, both of which came through Vikram Pratap Singh. However, coach Fernandes will only look to take positives from this tour, learn of the team's vulnerabilities, and improve upon them.

What's next?

The China Tour was a friendly tournament which came as a preparatory competition ahead of India's AFC U-16 Championship. India are drawn with Iran, Vietnam, and Indonesia and will look to go as far in the competition as possible.

Vikram Pratap Singh's displays caught the eye during the China Tour. Can he once again inspire his side during the AFC U-16 Championship?

