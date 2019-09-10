Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki voted MLS Player of the Week

NEW YORK (Monday, September 9, 2019) – Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for the 27th week of the 2019 MLS season.

Shinyashiki scored two goals to help Colorado to a 2-0 victory over the Western Conference second-place team Seattle Sounders FC at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday. With his first professional brace, Shinyashiki now has seven goals this season, third most on the team, along with two assists over 26 matches played. Colorado sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 33 points (9-14-6 overall record) and has an unbeaten 4-0-3 record this regular season in matches where Shinyashiki scores a goal or registers an assist.

Colorado took a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute when Shinyashiki finished from a challenging angle on the left side of the box with a left-footed strike that clanged off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net (watch goal).

The 22-year-old rookie then extended the Rapids lead to 2-0 with a tap-in goal from right in front of the Seattle goalkeeper in the 70th minute off a Keegan Rosenberry cross (watch goal).

Colorado returns to regular season action on Wednesday when hosting the LA Galaxy (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+ / TSN5), before hitting the road to take on Toronto FC at BMO Field on Sunday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+ / TSN4).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.