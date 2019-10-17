Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashikinamed AT&T MLS Rookie of the Year

NEW YORK (Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019) – Major League Soccer announced today that Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki has been named the 2019 AT&T MLS Rookie of the Year.

The 22-year-old Shinyashiki flourished in his first professional season, registering seven goals to lead all rookies, while also tallying three assists. Shinyashiki established himself as an impact player for Colorado as the club compiled an unbeaten 6-0-3 record in regular season matches where he recorded either a goal or an assist.

Shinyashiki showed a flair for the dramatic in his professional debut, coming off the bench to score for the trailing 10-man Rapids in the waning moments of the match to salvage a 3-3 draw against the Portland Timbers on March 2 in the coldest game in MLS history (watch goal). The rookie then scored the game-winning goal on May 19 against the LA Galaxy in yet another substitute appearance to secure a 1-0 victory (watch goal). Shinyashiki recorded his first professional assist on May 29 in a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia, providing the equalizing helper in the 71st minute (watch assist).

The highlight of Shinyashiki’s season came on Sept. 7 when he scored his first professional brace in a 2-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC, which led to him being named the MLS Player of the Week. Overall, Shinyashiki recorded five equalizing or game-winning goals and assists this season.

The São Paulo, Brazil native appeared in 31 regular season matches for Colorado this season, registering 1,670 minutes over 18 starts. Shinyashiki won back-to-back national titles while playing at Monte Verde Academy in Florida before attending the University of Denver. While at Denver, Shinyashiki led the program to its first ever College Cup appearance in 2016 and scored 28 goals in his senior season in 2018, the most in NCAA men’s soccer in 20 years.