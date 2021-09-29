Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Colorado Rapids and Austin FC will battle for three points in the Western Conference of the MLS on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Toronto FC on the same ground on Saturday.

Austin FC secured a morale-boosting 2-0 home win over LA Galaxy a day later. Moussa Djitte and Orrin Gaines II scored second-half goals to power the Texas outfit to all three points.

Despite the win, Austin remain rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference table having garnered 22 points from 26 matches. Colorado Rapids sit in third place with 45 points and are three points behind table-toppers Seattle Sounders.

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides and they each have a victory apiece.

Their most recent clash came in August when a lone strike by Andre Shinyashiki in the 29th minute gave the Rapids a 1-0 away victory.

The hosts have been consistent and are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run. They will, however, be eager to get back to winning ways, having drawn each of their last four matches.

Austin FC got back to winning ways against the Galaxy after losing five consecutive matches.

Colorado Rapids form guide: D-D-D-D-W

Austin FC form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Team News

Colorado Rapids

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Austin FC

The visitors have five players ruled out due to injuries. Matt Besler (concussion), Danny Hoesen (hip), Ben Sweat (ACL), Ulises Segura (knee) and Aaron Schoenfeld (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Matt Besler, Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld

Suspension: None

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough (GK); Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver (GK); Hector Jimenez, Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Nick Lima; Daniel Pereira, Diego Fagundez, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez; Moussa Djitte

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Prediction

Austin FC will be looking to build on their victory over the Galaxy but will have their work cut out against a Rapids side that have been consistent throughout the season.

The hosts are heavy favorites in the game and we are backing them to secure all three points in a routine victory.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-0 Austin FC

