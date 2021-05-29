Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

FC Dallas will look to end their three-game winless run in the MLS when they visit the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park Stadium to take on Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

The hosts, meanwhile, will aim to quickly return to winning ways after losing to Los Angeles FC last time out.

Colorado Rapids failed to make it four wins on the bounce last Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Los Angeles FC.

Diego Rossi scored a first-half brace to give the hosts a 2-0 lead heading into the break, but Michael Barrios pulled one back for the visitors in the 50th minute.

With 10 points from six games, Robin Fraser's men are in fifth place in the Western Conference table.

We had fun the first time. Round two on Saturday 🤫 pic.twitter.com/RCHP23gCJ2 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 27, 2021

On the other hand, FC Dallas’ struggles continued last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Salt Lake.

In an end-to-end affair, Damir Kreilach scored a dramatic 86th-minute goal for Real Salt Lake to force a share of the spoils.

FC Dallas have managed just one win from their first six games, falling to two defeats and three draws.

This poor run of results has seen Luchi Gonzalez's men drop to the bottom spot in the Western Conference table, level on points with Minnesota United and Austin.

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head

With 29 wins from 68 meetings against the Rapids, FC Dallas head into this tie as the superior side in this fixture. The visitors have claimed 19 wins, while 20 games have ended all square.

Colorado Rapids Form Guide (MLS): L-W-W-W-L

FC Dallas Form Guide (MLS): D-L-D-W-L

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Team News

Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids will have to cope without Younes Namli, Steven Beitashour and Braian Galvan, who are all sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Younes Namli, Steven Beitashour, Braian Galvan

Suspended: None

Making their debut tomorrow 😍 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 28, 2021

FC Dallas

The visitors will be without the services of Kyle Zobeck (muscle), Nkosi Burgess (muscle) and Jesus Ferreira (shoulder) through injuries.

Injured: Kyle Zobeck, Nkosi Burgess, Jesus Ferreira

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Cole Bassett, Diego Rubio

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer (GK); Eddie Munjoma, Jose Martinez, Matt Hedges, Ryan Hollingshead; Tanner Tessmann, Bryan Acosta; Andres Ricaurte, Jader Obrian, Freddy Vargas; Franco Jara

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Prediction

While FC Dallas have stumbled into the new campaign, Colorado Rapids have enjoyed a decent start. On paper, the hosts have a stronger squad and we predict they will claim a narrow win in this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 FC Dallas