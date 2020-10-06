Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Colorado Rapids return to action after a couple weeks when they host Los Angeles FC at the DICK's Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids were out of action after a couple of players and staff members tested positive for COVID and have had two matches postponed subsequently.

Colorado Rapids will return to full training today for the first time since the club's COVID-19 outbreak began on 9/24, per a club spox. Players trained individually on Friday; team shut down over weekend after more staffers tested positive. Club scheduled to host LAFC on Weds. — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) October 5, 2020

Two Colorado Rapids and 10 staff members were tested positive for Covid on September 24 and as such their games against Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers have been postponed. Colorado Rapids are currently seventh on the MLS Western Conference standings and could go above fifth-placed Los Angeles FC with a win on Wednesday.

Robin Fraser's men humbled San Jose Earthquakes in their final outing, beating them 5-0 at home. Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Sunday but had suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes prior to that.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC have clashed only four times in the past. Los Angeles FC have won three of those contests while Colorado Rapids have won just once. The last time these two sides met was in October 2019 and Los Angeles FC won the game 3-1.

Colorado Rapids form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Los Angeles FC form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Kortne Ford and Niki Jackson are long term absentees for the Colorado Rapids and both continue to be out as they recover from knee injuries. Younes Namli is not medically cleared to compete either.

Injuries: Kortne Ford, Niki Jackson and Younes Namli

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Carlos Vela is sidelined with a grade 2 MCL sprain for Los Angeles FC. Tristan Blackmon and Mohamed Traore are both not medically cleared for the game against Colorado Rapids either.

Injuries: Carlos Vela, Tristan Blackmon and Mohamed Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Predicted Lineups

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Nicolas Mezquida, Cole Bassett; Kei Kamara

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Brian Rodriguez, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Diego Rossi

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Colorado Rapids have hit a rich vein of form of late. Los Angeles Galaxy have been inconsistent in their recent performances, having won three and lost two in their last five. This will be a tough contest as both teams look to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3-2 Los Angeles FC