Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Colorado Rapids are set to face Minnesota United for their next MLS fixture at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex tomorrow.

Colorado Rapids come off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Sporting Kansas City. In a pulsating encounter, goals from Khiry Shelton, Alan Pulido and Graham Zusi won the game for Sporting Kansas City. Kellyn Acosta and Jonathan Lewis scored the consolation goals for the Rapids. To add insult to injury, Danny Wilson and Jack Price received their marching orders in the second half of the game.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Real Salt Lake in their last MLS game.

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Colorado Rapids have won won three games, lost two and drawn one.

In the most recent match between the two sides, Minnesota United won 1-0 courtesy of a Darwin Quintero strike.

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-L

Minnesota United form guide in the MLS: W-W-W-D

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Team News

Colorado Rapids manager Robin Fraser will be without the suspended duo of Danny Wilson and Jack Price. Centre-back Kortne Ford remains out with an injury.

Injured: Kortne Ford

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Danny Wilson, Jack Price

Minnesota United defender Ike Opara is injured, and will play no part in the match. Brent Kallman is serving his ten-match suspension.

Injured: Ike Opara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Brent Kallman

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): Clint Irwin, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Sam Vines, Kellyn Acosta, Collen Warner, Cole Bassett, Younes Namli, Kei Kamara, Nicolas Benezet

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tyler Miller, Romain Metanire, Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Jan Gregus, Osvaldo Alonso, Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay, Aaron Schoenfeld, Robin Lod

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Prediction

Colorado Rapids lie at the bottom of Group C, having lost both their games post-restart. Forward Younes Namli, on loan from Krasnodar, has been in good form, and much will be expected from him. Striker Kei Kamara looks set to lead the line, and he has a good goalscoring record for the Rapids.

Minnesota United sit second in the table, behind Real Salt Lake on goal difference. Manager Adrian Heath will expect the form of midfielder Kevin Molino to continue.

Armchair Analyst: Guys, Kevin Molino's healthy again. And it's been freaking awesome to watch him do work.



He's been exceptional every time he's taken the field in 2020. pic.twitter.com/apV8Q81Hap — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) July 13, 2020

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0:2 Minnesota United

