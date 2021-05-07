Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United will trade tackles on Sunday in a matchday four fixture in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a 1-0 away win against Vancouver Whitecaps. Diego Rubio scored in the first half to give the visitors all three points.

Minnesota United were on the wrong end of the same scoreline at home to Austin FC. Diego Fagundez's 17th minute strike was enough to give the new franchise the victory.

That defeat left the Loons at the bottom of the Western Conference table, while Colorado Rapids climbed up to 11th place.

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the sides and Minnesota United have a marginally better record.

The Loons have four wins to their names, while the Rapids were victorious in three previous games. Both sides could not be separated on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in an MLS game in November 2020 when Kevin Molino's brace powered Minnesota United to a 3-0 home victory.

Minnesota United are the only side yet to register a single point in the MLS this season, having lost all three of their league games to date. Colorado Rapids have garnered four points from three league games.

Colorado Rapids form guide: W-L-D

Minnesota United form guide: L-L-L

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Team News

Colorado Rapids

The hosts have forward Braian Galvan ruled out with an ankle injury while defender Steve Beitashour is a doubt with a muscle problem.

There are no suspension concerns for head coach Adrian Heath.

Injury: Braian Galvan

Doubtful: Steve Beitashour

Minnesota United

Five players have been sidelined for the visitors through injury. Nabi Kibunguchy (concussion), Jacori Hayes (thigh), Niko Hansen (thigh), Bakaye Dibassy (thigh) and Ikenna Ike Okpara (concussion) are all unavailable for selection.

Forward Robin Lod is doubtful for the clash with a chest injury but there are no suspension concerns for Minnesota United.

Injuries: Nabi Kibunguchy, Jacori Hayes, Niko Hansen, Bakaye Dibassy, Ikenna Ike Okpara

Doubtful: Robin Lod

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough (GK); Samuel Vines, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Jack Price, Younes Namli; Michael Barrios, Kellyn Acosta, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair (GK); Chase Gasper, Jukka Raitala, Michael Boxall, Romaine Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Wil Trapp; Hassani Dotson, Emmanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay; Ramon Abila

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have struggled to get going this season and have not shown any form of cohesion in their games so far.

Colorado Rapids for their part, have also been somewhat inconsistent but are slight favorites heading into this fixture. We are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-0 Minnesota United