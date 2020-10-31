Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Raul Ruidiaz is back in action for Seattle Sounders
Raul Ruidiaz is back in action for Seattle Sounders
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 31 Oct 2020, 17:31 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Colorado Rapids host Seattle Sounders in an MLS clash in Denver on Sunday evening, as the hosts get into the thick of things, as they play their remaining games of the season.

This is Colorado Rapids's third MLS match since their resumption after a months' break due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.

In their last two games, they have lost 4-0 to Sporting Kansas City and 2-1 to Minnesota United.

This is the third of five games that Colorado Rapids play in 16 days, and the only one at home in that period.

Seattle Sounders are currently on top of the Western Conference standings, with the MLS recently deciding the table would be decided on the points-per-game basis.

They are fresh off a win in their last game, as they beat Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Seattle Sounders have an overwhelming advantage in the head-to-head battle between these two sides, having won 21 of the 29 games that they have played against each other. Colorado Rapids have beaten Seattle Sounders only six times.

Colorado Rapids form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-W-W

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Team News

The Rapids continue to have a few injury concerns to deal with, having to play this game without the likes of Younes Namli, Kortne Ford, and Niki Jackson.

Injuries: Kortne Ford, Younes Namli, Niki Jackson

Suspension: None

Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda and Joevin Jones all continue to be injured for Seattle Sounders. Their striker Raul Ruidiaz is back in action after he missed a couple of games, owing to testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Danny Leyva, Joevin Jones, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Braian Galvan, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Brad Smith, Shane O'Neill, Yeimar Gomez, Kelvin Leerdam; Joao Paulo, Jordy Delem; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Miguel Ibarra; Will Bruin

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Colorado Rapids have no momentum on their side, and that is going to weigh against them in this clash against the Conference leaders. We are predicting a win for the Seattle Sounders.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Published 31 Oct 2020, 17:31 IST
MLS 2020 Seattle Sounders FC Colorado Rapids
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी