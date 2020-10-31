Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Colorado Rapids host Seattle Sounders in an MLS clash in Denver on Sunday evening, as the hosts get into the thick of things, as they play their remaining games of the season.
This is Colorado Rapids's third MLS match since their resumption after a months' break due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.
In their last two games, they have lost 4-0 to Sporting Kansas City and 2-1 to Minnesota United.
This is the third of five games that Colorado Rapids play in 16 days, and the only one at home in that period.
Seattle Sounders are currently on top of the Western Conference standings, with the MLS recently deciding the table would be decided on the points-per-game basis.
They are fresh off a win in their last game, as they beat Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0.
Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head
Seattle Sounders have an overwhelming advantage in the head-to-head battle between these two sides, having won 21 of the 29 games that they have played against each other. Colorado Rapids have beaten Seattle Sounders only six times.
Colorado Rapids form guide: L-L-W-W-L
Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-W-W
Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Team News
The Rapids continue to have a few injury concerns to deal with, having to play this game without the likes of Younes Namli, Kortne Ford, and Niki Jackson.
Injuries: Kortne Ford, Younes Namli, Niki Jackson
Suspension: None
Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda and Joevin Jones all continue to be injured for Seattle Sounders. Their striker Raul Ruidiaz is back in action after he missed a couple of games, owing to testing positive for COVID-19.
Injured: Danny Leyva, Joevin Jones, Jimmy Medranda
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI
Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Braian Galvan, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio
Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Brad Smith, Shane O'Neill, Yeimar Gomez, Kelvin Leerdam; Joao Paulo, Jordy Delem; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Miguel Ibarra; Will Bruin
Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction
Colorado Rapids have no momentum on their side, and that is going to weigh against them in this clash against the Conference leaders. We are predicting a win for the Seattle Sounders.
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Seattle SoundersPublished 31 Oct 2020, 17:31 IST