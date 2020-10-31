Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Colorado Rapids host Seattle Sounders in an MLS clash in Denver on Sunday evening, as the hosts get into the thick of things, as they play their remaining games of the season.

This is Colorado Rapids's third MLS match since their resumption after a months' break due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.

The reigning champs are coming to town for the last home match of the regular season.



Here's what we gotta do to secure 3️⃣ pts. — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) October 30, 2020

In their last two games, they have lost 4-0 to Sporting Kansas City and 2-1 to Minnesota United.

This is the third of five games that Colorado Rapids play in 16 days, and the only one at home in that period.

Seattle Sounders are currently on top of the Western Conference standings, with the MLS recently deciding the table would be decided on the points-per-game basis.

They are fresh off a win in their last game, as they beat Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0.

"We were able to give them their championship rings. It's such an achievement... It should be a proud moment in their careers."



Time to go get another. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vWAJrsidk4 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 31, 2020

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have an overwhelming advantage in the head-to-head battle between these two sides, having won 21 of the 29 games that they have played against each other. Colorado Rapids have beaten Seattle Sounders only six times.

Colorado Rapids form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-W-W

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Team News

The Rapids continue to have a few injury concerns to deal with, having to play this game without the likes of Younes Namli, Kortne Ford, and Niki Jackson.

Injuries: Kortne Ford, Younes Namli, Niki Jackson

Suspension: None

Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda and Joevin Jones all continue to be injured for Seattle Sounders. Their striker Raul Ruidiaz is back in action after he missed a couple of games, owing to testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Danny Leyva, Joevin Jones, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Braian Galvan, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Brad Smith, Shane O'Neill, Yeimar Gomez, Kelvin Leerdam; Joao Paulo, Jordy Delem; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Miguel Ibarra; Will Bruin

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Colorado Rapids have no momentum on their side, and that is going to weigh against them in this clash against the Conference leaders. We are predicting a win for the Seattle Sounders.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Seattle Sounders