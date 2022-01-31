Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

In the second of their three pre-season games ahead of the new MLS campaign, Colorado Rapids play host to Seattle Sounders at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Tuesday.

Both sides played out an uneventful goalless draw last time out and will be looking for a morale-boosting win ahead of the regular season.

Colorado Rapids took to the pitch for the first time this season on Sunday as they played out a bore draw with Sporting Kansas City.

The last time Robin Fraser’s side were in action was back on November 25, when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers in last season’s MLS playoffs.

On the back of an impressive first-placed finish in the Western Conference last term, Colorado Rapids will now look to keep the ball rolling and defend their title.

Like the Rapids, Seattle Sounders were held to an uneventful goalless draw in their first friendly fixture last time out.

This followed a second-placed finish in the Western Conference last season after picking up 60 points from 34 games.

However, Brian Schmetzer’s men have now failed to taste victory in each of their last eight games in all competitions, losing four and claiming four draws since October’s 4-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head

Seattle Sounders have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from their last 33 meetings. Colorado Rapids have managed seven wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Colorado Rapids Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Seattle Sounders Form Guide: L-D-D-L-D

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Colorado Rapids

The hosts will be without the services of Jaylin Lindsey, who is currently recuperating from an injury. Bryan Acosta and Mark-Anthony Kaye are both on international duty.

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Bryan Acosta, Mark-Anthony Kaye

Seattle Sounders

Nicolas Lodeiro and Andrew Thomas have both been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Nicolas Lodeiro and Andrew Thomas

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): Clint Irwin; Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor, Auston Trusty, Kellyn Acosta; Braian Galván, Collen Warner, Younes Namli; Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki.

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stefan Frei; Joe Hafferty, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Randy Mendoza; Kelyn Rowe, Albert Rusnak, Dylan Teves; Reed Baker-Whiting, Léo Chú; Raul Ruidiaz

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Despite this being just a friendly fixture, we can expect a thrilling contest on Tuesday. Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in their last four home games against Seattle Sounders and we predict another share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Edited by Peter P