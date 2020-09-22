Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Columbus Crew will host Minnesota United in MLS action this Thursday at the Mapfre Stadium.

Columbus Crew currently occupy top spot in the Eastern Conference and defeated Nashville 2-0 on Sunday, while Minnesota are fourth in the Western Conference and played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo last time out.

Excited and proud to unveil two new mini-pitches today.



Watch starting at 2 p.m. Tune-in details:https://t.co/rd0VOfwcNH — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) September 22, 2020

Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Columbus Crew have the superior head-to-head record with two wins and a draw, along with five goals scored and four conceded.

The most recent meeting between the pair came in the round of 16 of the MLS is Back tournament when Minnesota progressed 5-3 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Columbus Crew form guide: D - W - W - D- W

Minnesota United form guide: L - W - W - L - D

Advertisement

Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC Team News

Columbus Crew

Defender Vito Wommgor, who has been ruled out since July with an ankle issue, is the only injury concern for the home side.

There are no suspension worries for coach Caleb Porter.

Injuries: Vito Wommgor

Suspensions: none

Minnesota United

Minnesota United are currently ravaged by a raft of injuries and have no fewer than five players ruled out of this fixture.

Goalkeeper Tyler Miller (hip), striker Luis Amarilla (ankle), winger Ethan Finlay (knee), midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (muscle), and defender Ike Opara are all ruled out of this clash.

Jan Gregus will also be missing through suspension after he was given his marching orders in the last fixture against Houston Dynamo.

Defender Michael Boxal will need to be careful to avoid a booking as he is just one yellow card away from a suspension.

Injuries: Ike Opara, Osvaldo Alonso, Luis Amarilla, Ethan Finlay, Tyler Miller

Suspensions: Jan Gregus

Risk of suspension: Michael Boxal

Our crew vs. the Crew. pic.twitter.com/FZYOZPDy6t — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) September 21, 2020

Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-4-2): Eloy Room; Miton Valenzuela, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan, Harrison Afful; Youness Mokhtar, Artur, Fatai Alashe, Luis Espinoza; Gyasi Zardes, Pedro Santos

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire; Hassani Doston, James Musa; Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod; Mason Toye

Columbus Crew SC vs Minnesota United FC Prediction

Columbus Crew have been the pacesetters in the MLS this season and currently sit top of the overall regular season table.

Minnesota, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive but are still capable of upsetting the best-placed Eastern Conference team despite occupying fourth spot themselves in the Western Conference.

It might, however, prove a tough task to dispatch Columbus and The Black and Gold will likely pick up a victory on home turf.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-0 Minnesota United