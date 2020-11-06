Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Columbus Crew will be looking to make sure they don't slip from a top-four position as they host Atlanta United at the MAPFRE Stadium on Sunday. Columbus Crew missed a great chance to go third on the MLS Eastern Conference table as they lost to 10-men Orlando City on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United are languishing right below the playoff line at 11th on the Eastern Conference table with 22 points. They are within touching distance of Chicago Fire FC who have 23 points.

Atlanta United saw off an ordinary FC Cincinnati side last Sunday registering a 2-0 win. Adam Jahn and Marcelino Moreno were on target for Stephen Glass' side.

Relive our Sunday night WIN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CR4k5843Kk — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) November 4, 2020

If Columbus Crew can register a win and Orlando City lose against Nashville on Sunday, then they will be tied on points. If that happens then Columbus Crew will finish third by virtue of the first tiebreaker.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew and Atlanta United have clashed eight times in the past. Columbus Crew have won the fixture on three occasions while Atlanta United have won five times.

The last time these two sides battled was in September last year and Columbus Crew won the game 3-1.

Columbus Crew form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Advertisement

Atlanta United form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Team News

Columbus Crew have just one name on their injury list and that's of long-term absentee Vito Wormgoor who continues to miss out owing to an ankle injury.

Injuries: Vito Wormgoor

Suspensions: None

As for Atlanta United, Miles Robinson is not medically cleared to play. Josef Martinez is still out from an ACL injury.

Injuries: Miles Robinson and Josef Martinez

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Milton Valenzuela; Derrick Etienne, Darlington Nagbe, Artur, Pedro Santos; Zelarayan; Gyasi Zardes

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Fernando Meza, Franco Escobar, Lennon; Rossetto; Jon Gallagher, Mo Adams, Eric Remedi, Jurgen Damm; Adam Jahn

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction

Columbus Crew look too tough an opposition for Atlanta United. Both teams have their own agendas for their season finales and stand to gain a lot if they eke out three points. However, as things stand, it is difficult to see Atlanta United pulling an upset over Columbus Crew.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Atlanta United