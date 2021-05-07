Columbus Crew vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Eastern Conference powerhouse Columbus Crew will be looking to pick up their first win of the season when they take on DC United on Saturday.

Columbus Crew were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League after suffering a 3-0 loss in the second leg of their quarter-final tie. The Crew lost 5-2 on aggregate. Caleb Porter's men, who finished third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings last season, have endured a slow start to the new season.

Columbus Crew are yet to pick up a win in the new MLS season having been held to goalless draws by Philadelphia Union and Montreal in their first two outings.

“I’m very pleased with the players’ effort over the four games."#Crew96 | #SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/lfxVxeMMcl — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, their Saturday opponents DC United haven't had a very promising start to the new season either, after finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference table last term.

Amount mounting injury concerns, they looked all over the place in their most recent outing and will have their work cut out for them when they take on one of the strongest units in the Eastern Conference.

After beating New York City FC 2-1 in their season opener, DC United fell to two back-to-back losses. They lost 1-0 to New England Revolution with Brendan Hines-Ike scoring an own goal. More concerning was their most recent loss against San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes opened the scoring as early as the first minute of the match through Javier Lopez. Cade Cowell extended their lead and Jackson Yuell bagged a brace on either side of Vazquez's strike for DC United.

Both teams will be desperate to get back to winning ways and this one promises to be an exciting encounter.

Columbus Crew vs DC United Head-to-Head

In the last ten encounters between Columbus Crew and DC United, DC United have won five matches while the Crew have won four. One match has ended as a draw. But it's interesting to note that DC United have won all of the last four meetings between the two sides.

The last time these two sides clashed was in October last year and DC United won the game 1-0.

Columbus Crew form guide: W-D-D-D-L

DC United form guide (including friendlies): L-D-W-L-L

Columbus Crew vs DC United Team News

Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew continue to be without a few players. Perry Kitchen (thigh), Marlon Hairston (knee), Aidan Morris (ACL) and Kevin Molino (hamstring) are all injured and unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Perry Kitchen, Marlon Hairston, Aidan Morris and Kevin Molino

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

DC United

DC United are plagued with injuries and traveled with a 16-man squad to take on San Jose Earthquakes. Steve Birnbaum, Bill Hamid, Yordy Reyna, Kevin Paredes, Michael DeShields, Paul Arriola, Griffin Yow, Jacob Greene, Ole Kamara and Chris Odoi-Atsem are all unavailable for DC United.

Injuries: Steve Birnbaum, Bill Hamid, Yordy Reyna, Kevin Paredes, Michael DeShields, Paul Arriola, Griffin Yow, Jacob Greene, Ole Kamara and Chris Odoi-Atsem

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew vs DC United Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew (4-4-1-1): Eloy Room (GK); Waylon Francis, Josh Williams, Jonathan, Harrison Afful; Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Aboubacar Keita, Artur, Diaz Espinoza; Gyasi Zardes

D.C. United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Chris Seitz (GK); Vazquez, Fredric Brillant, Brendan-Hines Ike, Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel; Moses Nyeman, Junior Moreno, Yamil Asad, Edison Flores; Erik Sorga

Columbus Crew vs DC United Prediction

DC United have dominated Columbus Crew in recent meetings, though the latter have looked the more formidable side over the length of a season. This one could be a cagey affair, but Columbus Crew might just break their losing streak against DC United on Saturday.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-0 DC United