Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Two teams that are yet to suffer a defeat will face off against each other in the round of 16 of the MLS is back tournament. Columbus Crew and Minnesota United have both been in good form but one of them is going home after the match.

Columbus have breezed through the group stage. They won the opening game of the group against Cincinnati by 4 goals to 0. They followed it up with a 2-0 win over NY Red Bulls and a 1-0 victory against Atlanta United.

Minnesota, meanwhile, started off with a 2-1 win against Sporting KC. They drew both of their remaining two matches 0-0 and 2-2 against Real Salt Lake and Colorado respectively.

It promises to be an exciting encounter as the Loons take on one of the most exciting teams of the tournament.

Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Columbus and Minnesota United have squared off against each other three times. Columbus Crew have won the fixture twice and Minnesota have won it once.

The last time these two teams met, Minnesota came out on top winning the match 1-0.

Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United Team News

Vito Wormgood, who is recovering from a surgery on his leg, is out for 4 months. Youness Mokhtar injured himself in the last game and will not be available for selection today.

Zelarayan who came on as a substitute in the last game after returning from the sidelines is expected to be involved here. Eloy Room who is nursing a hamstring injury is also expected to be left out.

Injured: Vito Wormgood and Youness Mokhtar

Doubtful: Eloy Room

Suspended: None

As for Minnesota, they are in the tournament without their star defender Opara who chose not to be involved because of the ongoing Covid pandemic. Kevin Molino has returned to training after missing Minnesota's final group game and he is expected to return to the XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevin Molino

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Tarbell, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Valenzuela, Artur, Nagbe, Luis Diaz, Zelarayan, Santos and Zardes.

Minnesota United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller, Metanire, Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Osvaldo Alonso, Gregus, Finlay, Molino, Lod and Luis Amarilla.

Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United Prediction

Columbus Crew is the only side to have picked up a win in all three of their group stage games. Minnesota United are also unbeaten but had to settle for a draw in both their previous matches. As such, Columbus are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-0 Minnesota United

