Columbus Crew vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew came from behind twice to draw level against FC Dallas in their weekend fixture while Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact played out a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire FC. On Wednesday, Columbus Crew will host Montreal Impact at the MAPFRE stadium.

Columbus are currently tied at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings with Toronto FC with 31 points. Montreal Impact are currently resting at ninth, tied on points with Atlanta United and Nashville SC. Right below the playoff line are Chicago Fire, who are just one point behind the aforementioned trio.

Montreal Impact put an end to their four match losing streak by holding Chicago Fire to a 2-2 draw. A lack of discipline and some ordinary performances have hampered Montreal Impact's progress under Thierry Henry and they will face a tough opposition in Columbus Crew.

Columbus Crew have been winless in two games and view this matchup against Montreal Impact as the ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways.

📽️ Les faits saillants de notre match nul face au @ChicagoFire / Highlights from our draw against Chicago ⬇️



2-2 | #MTLvCHI | #IMFC pic.twitter.com/r27ZRLZNFv — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) October 4, 2020

Columbus Crew vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

Montreal Impact and Columbus Crew have clashed 22 times in the past. Columbus Crew have won 11 of those games while Montreal Impact have been victorious on eight occasions. Three games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in July 2019 and Columbus Crew won the game 2-1.

Columbus Crew form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Montreal Impact form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Columbus Crew vs Montreal Impact Team News

Lucas Zelarayan and Eloy Room had to come off during Columbus' weekend game against FC Dallas due to injuries and are a doubt for this game. The Crew continues to be without Vito Wormgoor, Darlington Nagbe and Waylon Francis.

Injuries: Vito Wormgoor, Darlington Nagbe and Waylon Francis

Doubtful: Lucas Zelarayan, Eloy Room

Suspensions: None

Steeven Saba, Mathieu Choiniere and Orji Okwonkwo are all long-term absentees for Montreal Impact. Other than them, Thierry Henry have everyone else available.

Injuries: Steeven Saba, Mathieu Choiniere and Orji Okwonkwo

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew vs Montreal Impact Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew SC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Tarbell; Milton Valenzuela, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan, Harrison Afful; Fatai Alashe, Artur; Aidan Morris, Pedro Santos, Luis Espinoza; Gyasi Zardes

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Clement Diop; Zachary Braut-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Luis Binks, Jukka Raitala; Victor Wanyama; Emanuel Maciel, Lassi Lappalainen, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Bojan Krkic

Columbus Crew vs Montreal Impact Prediction

Columbus Crew look too tough a proposition for Montreal Impact right now. They have scored in each of their last seven games and they have the home advantage as well. This could be another difficult night for Montreal Impact.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Montreal Impact