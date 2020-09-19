Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

MLS Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew will host Nashville SC at the Mapfre Stadium on Sunday, as they look to continue their march towards going into the playoffs as the top-seeded team from the East.

The host Nashville who, in their first MLS season, have found some kind of form in recent matches, and currently find themselves in 9th spot in the standings.

Columbus Crew's defensive record has been nothing short of sensational, as they have conceded only four goals in 11 games, a record that has been the prime reason for them finding themselves at the top right now - three points ahead of Philadelphia Union.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC: Head-to-Head

These two sides have never faced each other in the MLS before, with this being Nashville's first season in the big time.

In terms of form, both sides are evenly matched, having picked up eight points from their last five games.

Columbus drew 2-2 with Chicago Fire in their last game - one in which they conceded half the goals that they have in the entire season.

Nashville beat Atlanta United 4-2 in their last game, as their continued their strides up the MLS Eastern Conference Table, now finding themselves above Atlanta.

Columbus Crew MLS Form Guide - D-W-W-D-L

Advertisement

Nashville SC MLS Form Guide - W-D-D-W-L

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Team News

Columbus Crew

Vito Wormgoor is still recovering from an ankle injury and misses out here.

Lucas Zelarayan and Darlington Nagbe are both doubtful with knee injuries here with Porter unclear if either could return here

Nashville SC

Defenders Jimmy Medranda and Ken Tribbett continue to remain sidelined due to calf and hip injuries respectively. Randall Leal is a doubt for this one as well.

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC Predicted XIs

Columbus Crew (4-4-2): Eloy Room, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela, Pedro Santos, Darlington Nagbe, Artur, Youness Mokhtar, Lucas Zelarayan, Gyasi Zardes

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Abu Danladi, Daniel Rios

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville haven't been particularly consistent with their football in their debut season in the MLS, so this is going to be a tough outing for them against the league leaders.

With Columbus Crew's defensive record as it is right now, it is hard to see them get beaten by a Nashville side, whose forte this season has not really been their goal-scoring ability.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-0 Nashville SC