Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS Cup 2020 Eastern Conference semi-final

Sunday evening marks another historic day for Nashville SC as, in their debut MLS season, they play the Eastern Conference semi-final against Columbus Crew.

In the previous round, Nashville upset Toronto FC 1-0, thanks to an extra-time winner from Daniel Rios, who scored in the 108th minute of that game.

Nashville's reward for beating the MLS Eastern Conference's second-placed team is this tie against Columbus Crew, who finished third in the regular season.

In the previous round, Columbus Crew beat New York Red Bulls 3-2. Toronto FC's loss in the previous round means that Columbus Crew have a home tie for this conference semi-final.

#Crew96 set to host Nashville SC tomorrow at @MAPFREStadium in front of no public fans.



Match will air on @espn and @971thefan.https://t.co/Yu4kCyRwB0 — x - Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) November 28, 2020

Nashville are aiming to become the first expansion side since Chicago Fire in 1998 to reach a conference final.

That year, Fire actually went on to win the MLS Cup. If Nashville manage a repeat of that, it would certainly be a miraculous achievement.

Hany Mukhtar's last four appearances:



4⃣ goals

2⃣ assists



Heating up at the right time 👀#EveryoneN — x - Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) November 27, 2020

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Advertisement

These two teams met each other only once in the regular season in a game that Columbus Crew won 2-0 at home in September. Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored the goals for Crew in that match.

Columbus Crew form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Nashville SC form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Team News

Defender Vito Wormgoor is the only Columbus Crew player who will not be available for this game due to injury.

Injured: Vito Wormgoor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Abu Danladi is not expected to feature in this contest for Nashville SC. Neither is Anibal Godoy, who picked up an injury during the playoff play-in clash against Inter Miami CF.

Injuries: Anibal Godoy, Abu Danladi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Predicted Lineups

Columbus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Tarbell; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela; Darlington Nagbe, Artur; Derrick Etienne, Lucas Zelarayan, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes

Nashville SC (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga; Alex Muyl, Hany Mukhtar Randall Leal; Jhonder Cadiz

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville will definitely come into this game on a high, after a sensational victory over the much-favored Toronto FC in the last round.

But we are predicting that this will be a bridge too far in a historic playoff run for Nashville, with a narrow Columbus Crew victory the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-0 Nashville SC