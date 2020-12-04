Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Columbus Crew, the only top seeded side to have not lost a game in the Audi 2020 MLS Playoffs, will host New England Revolution in the first MLS Conference Final on Sunday. While Columbus Crew have managed to be consistent over the course of the season, New England Revolution have had a different journey.

The Revs kicked into gear at the right time and earned a flurry of good results that saw them finish eighth on the Eastern Conference table tied on 32 points with Nashville SC and New York Red Bulls.

Columbus Crew had to go into extra-time to get the better of Nashville in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Pedro Santos scored in the 99th minute of the game and Gyasi Zardes made it 2-0 four minutes later to help the Crew clinch a spot in the final.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution beat Orlando City 3-1 in their corresponding semi-final fixture as Gustavo Bao bagged a brace with a strike in each half. They had also handed Philadelphia Union their first defeat at the Subaru Park prior to that in order to advance to the semi-final.

Columbus Crew and New England did not meet in the regular season and as such this will be the first time that these two lock horns this campaign and what an occasion it is!

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew and New England Revolution have squared off 38 times till date. Columbus Crew have won 18 games while New England Revolution have won 15. Five matches have ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met was way back in April 2019 and Columbus Crew won the game 1-0.

Columbus Crew form guide: W-L-W-W-W

New England Revolution form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Team News

Vito Wormgoor continues to be sidelined for Columbus Crew. In addition to him, Fatai Alashe and Hector Jimenez are not medically cleared to compete as yet.

Injuries: Vito Wormgoor

Doubtful: Fatai Alashe and Hector Jimenez

Suspensions: None

As for New England Revolution, they are without long-term absentees Luis Caicedo and Cristian Penilla.

Injuries: Luis Caicedo, Cristian Penilla

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Predicted Lineups

Columbus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Tarbell; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela; Darlington Nagbe, Artur; Derrick Etienne, Lucas Zelarayan, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes

When you play for Boston you play for the best fans...Watching homegrown star @HenryKessler4 make a name for himself here in New England is awesome. Kid is making playsss!! ⚽️#GoalsDriveProgress pic.twitter.com/RObSA5Rv5P — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) December 2, 2020

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner (GK); Tajon Buchanan, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, DeJuan Jones; Scott Caldwell, Matt Polster; Teal Bunbury, Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou; Adam Buksa

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction

Columbus Crew and New England Revolution have both won four of their last five matches. Despite Columbus Crew being the more consistent team in the regular season, we're going to go with New England Revolution here because of their recent performances.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 New England Revolution