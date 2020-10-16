Columbus Crew vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Columbus Crew will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they host New York City FC in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup at the MAPFRE Stadium on Sunday. Columbus Crew have huffed and puffed through their fixtures lately and are now winless in four games.

New York City FC, meanwhile, have just lost one in their last five games and are coming off a well earned 1-1 draw against Orlando City. Columbus Crew fell to Cincinnati midweek and will be looking to dust it off and find some form again.

Columbus Crew are currently third on the Eastern Conference table while New York City FC are sixth. There are just four points separating the two sides and if New York City FC can get all three points, they'll be breathing down the neck of their opponents on Sunday.

Caleb Porter was apologetic after Crew's loss to Cincinnati.

“Obviously this is a tough moment and I apologize to the supporters. I know they're down tonight and there's nothing that hurts me more than to have our supporters not happy. It's very disappointing to me, for sure. There won't be many guys in the locker room that are sleeping tonight.”

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew and New York City have clashed 15 times. New York City have won six games while Columbus Crew have walked away with a win on five occasions. Four games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in August and New York City FC won the game 1-0.

Columbus Crew form guide: W-L-D-L-L

New York City form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Team News

Injuries to key players like Lucas Zelarayan and Eloy Room have played a big part in Columbus' recent dip in form. Both of them will be unavailable for the game. Vito Wormgoor is out with a knee injury and Darlington Nagbe is not medically cleared to compete either.

Injuries: Lucas Zelarayan, Eloy Room, Darlington Nagbe, Vito Wormgoor

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

As for New York City FC, Gedion Zelalem is out for the season with a knee injury. Heber, James Sands and Tayvon Gray won't play again this season either. Maxi Morales is getting close to a return but is unlikely to feature.

Injuries: Gedion Zelalem, Heber, James Sands and Tayvon Gray

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew SC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Tarbell; Milton Valenzuela, Keita, Jonathan, Harrison Afful; Artur, Alashe; Pedro Santos, Luis Espinoza, Youness Mokhtar; Gyasi Zardes

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Gudmundur Thorarinsson; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitrita, Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos

Punto positivo para seguir pensando en lo que viene. Gran esfuerzo de todo el equipo. 💪🏼🗣🦁 @nycfc



Positive point to keep thinking about what is coming. Great effort from the entire team. #positivevibes pic.twitter.com/MSchYfsmCr — Valentin Castellanos (@tatycaste11anos) October 16, 2020

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Prediction

Columbus Crew will be desperate to take all three points but New York City FC have looked the better team of late.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 New York City FC