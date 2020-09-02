Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Columbus Crew will host Philadelphia Union at the Mapfre Stadium in a top of the table Eastern Conference matchup in the MLS tonight. After failing to score in both their previous games, Columbus Crew will be desperate to put one over on Philadelphia Union.

The Union's offensive game will suit Columbus in so much as there will be a lot more space on offer tonight unlike in its last game against 'Hell is Real' rivals where Cincinnati's low-block proved to be too difficult to break down.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union has been going about its business without much hassle and fashioned a 4-1 victory against DC United in its last game. Striker Kacper Przybylko scored twice and was taken off to ensure he comes into Wednesday's game all fresh and raring to go.

Speaking about his substitution, Union coach Jim Curtin said,

"We were a little proactive. There was a thought to leave him out there to chase a hat trick, but we also recognize we have a big game against Columbus and wanted to save some legs because he does work so hard on both sides of the ball for us."

Meanwhile, Columbus Crew manager Caleb Porter is excited about his team facing Philadelphia Union.

“This is going to be a really fun game. It'll be, I think, more of a balanced game. Last game was about us trying to score and them trying to not let us score.

This is going to be a game where they're going to want to attack, scored four goals last game, they're unbeaten in three and they try to disrupt you with their pressing.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union have squared up each other 25 times till today. Columbus Crew has dominated the fixture, winning 13 while Philadelphia Union has won nine. Three games have ended in a draw.

Advertisement

The last time these two teams battled was in September last year and Columbus won the game 2-0.

Columbus Crew form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Pedro Gallese, Matt Turner, Eloy Room & more. 🧤



Some impressive SAVES by the keepers last week. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/OlbR8SGiA9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 1, 2020

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Goalkeeper Eloy Room, midfielder Lucas Zelarayan and winger Youness Mokhtar have returned for Columbus Crew. It has only one casualty on its list and that is Vito Wormgoor who will be sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Injured: Vito Wormgoor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aurelien Colin will not be available for tonight's game as well due to a leg injury. There is a new addition to the list of Casualties for the Union as Kai Wagner has been ruled out of the game owing to a lower leg injury.

Injured: Aurelien Colin, Kai Wagner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Eloy Room, Chris Cadden, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela, Jose Artur, Darlington Nagbe, Zelarayan, Youness Mokhtar, Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI: Andre Blake; Olivier Mbaizo, Mark McKenzie, Jack Elliot, Ray Gaddis; Jose Martinez, Jamiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

We are expecting to see a free flowing game with two teams eager to unleash their attacking prowess. It will be open ended but Philadelphia Union is expected to overcome the hosts tonight thanks to their momentum.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-3 Philadelphia Union