CONIFA World Cup 2018, Panjab FA vs Kabylia: Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

Panjab FA

Panjab FA will take on Kabylia in their opening match of the 2018 CONIFA World Cup. The World Cup of the people will officially begin on May 31. Panjab FA will take on the side representing the Kabylie heritage of Northern Algeria on the opening day.

The CONIFA World Cup gives a chance to people of same heritage to come together and form a team. They can then represent their heritage on an international level with the help of the World Cup.

Panjab FA is one such team. The team represents the Panjabi heritage, that is, people from a unified Punjab. Any person who has a lineage linking back to the breadbasket of the subcontinent is eligible to play for Panjab FA.

Kabylia, on the other hand, comprises of people with a Northern Algerian lineage. After facing Panjab FA in their opening CONIFA World Cup Group Stage match, Kabylia will face United Koreans in Japan, followed by Western Armenia.

Panjab FA is one of the strongest sides in the competition. They finished runners-up in the last edition of the CONIFA World Cup, which took place in 2016. They will surely look to go one better this time. However, they are drawn in a tough group, a fact which even founder and chairman Harpreet Singh is aware of.

Panjab FA is one of the most remarkable stories of football, as it is one of the few clubs where both Indians and Pakistanis play together, in harmony.

Match: CONIFA World Cup Group D, Panjab FA vs Kabylia

Timing: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Arbour Park, Slough

Television Channel: No telecast

Live Stream: www.mycujoo.tv/video/conifa

