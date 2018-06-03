CONIFA World Cup 2018, Panjab FA vs United Koreans in Japan: Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

All you need to know before Panjab FA's third group stage match, against United Koreans in Japan

The CONIFA World Cup 2018 is currently underway in England, where teams are coming together to represent their heritage.

Panjab FA is one such team who represents the Panjabi heritage, that is, people who have either been born or have ancestors coming from a unified Punjab. Unified Punjab was a part of both present-day India and Pakistan and as a result, players from both the nationalities play together for the team.

Panjab started their campaign in a stunning manner, hailing victorious over a hapless Kabylia side. Four Panjab FA players scored a brace as they beat Kabylia by eight goals to nil. However, they couldn't find the same form in their second match as they fell to a one-nil defeat, at the hands of Western Armenia.

United Koreans in Japan drew their first match against Western Armenia, in what was a dull nil-nil draw. In their second match, they once again drew against Kabylia by the same scoreline.

As the name suggests, United Koreans in Japan is made up of people who wish to represent a specific demographic of Japan. The team grew out of a club, by the name of FC Korea and will be playing in their second CONIFA World Cup.

in the preceding edition, United Koreans in Japan were knocked out in the quarterfinal. They, however, face a fight to even reach that stage this time around.

Panjab, who were the runners-up last time are also in a precarious position due to their loss. A win is a must for both the sides in order to advance to the knockout stages.

Match: CONIFA World Cup Group D, Panjab FA vs United Koreans in Japan

Timing: 10:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Arbour Park, Slough

Television Channel: No telecast

Live Stream: Mycujoo

You can also follow live commentary of the match on Sportskeeda.