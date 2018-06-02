Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
CONIFA World Cup 2018, Panjab FA vs Western Armenia: Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

After winning their first match, Panjab will now look to book their spot in the knockout rounds.

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview 02 Jun 2018, 14:16 IST
180

Liverpool U23 v Panjab FA: Friendly

Panjab FA is a team that is breaking new barriers in England. It is a team in which both Indians and Pakistanis play together, in harmony. The main goal of the team is to represent the Panjabi heritage and they are doing so currently at the CONIFA World Cup.

The CONIFA World Cup is a world cup specially established for the people. Instead of representing their countries, the teams represent their heritage. Panjab FA is one such team. Any person who has a lineage linking back to the breadbasket of the subcontinent is eligible to play for the Panjab FA.

Western Armenia, as the name suggests consists of players from a specific part of the Eastern European country. They finished 7th in the previous edition of the CONIFA World Cup, which was held two years ago.

Western Armenia drew their first match against United Koreans in Japan by a scoreline of 0-0. On the other hand, Panjab FA enjoyed a stunning victory over their opening day opponents, Kabylia.

Panjab scored eight past a hapless Kabylia in their opening match. Captain Sandhu opened the scoring in the twenty-fourth minute before grabbing his second, a while later. Three other Panjab players also went on to bag their braces throughout the match- Amar Purewal, Kamaljit Singh, and Gurjit Singh.

Both the teams will be looking to get maximum points from their second match of the CONIFA World Cup. Panjab need the three points to guarantee a position in the next round, whereas Western Armenia need three points to keep their competition hopes alive.

Here are the details of the match between Panjab FA and Western Armenia:

Match: CONIFA World Cup Group D, Panjab FA vs Western Armenia

Timing: 9:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Arbour Park, Slough

Television Channel: No telecast

Live Stream: Mycujoo

You can also follow live commentary of the match Sportskeeda.

select leagues: