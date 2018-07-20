Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cotif Cup 2018: Head Coach Floyd Pinto names 25 member squad for the U-20 Tournament

281   //    20 Jul 2018, 12:16 IST

The 25 member squad which has been selected
The 25 member squad which has been selected

NEW DELHI: The Indian U-20 National Team participating in the U-20 COTIF International Football Tournament will leave for Valencia, Spain on July 21, 2018.

The U-20 National team consists of boys who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the U-19 National Team boys. The team will be playing friendly matches against local clubs on July 23 and July 25 before proceeding to the COTIF Tournament where they take on Argentina U-20, Venezuela U-20, Mauritania U-20 and Murcia U-20.

The India U-20 National Team will be clashing swords with Argentina U-20, Venezuela U-and Mauritania U-20 when the boys travel to Spain to participate in the COTIF Cup – the Mini Mundial Sub U-20 Men’s Football Tournament. The tournament is slated to kick-off on July 29, 2018. Besides, the U-20 boys will also play Murcia U-20, a local side in the tournament.

Furthermore, two players, midfielder Harmanpreet Singh and Jashandeep Singh out of twenty-three shortlisted players from the Khelo India Project that had appeared for trials at Indian Arrows in Goa have been selected into the final squad for the National Team and will be traveling to Spain as part of the reserves.

The list of the players follows below:

GOALKEEPERS: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Dube, Sachin Suresh.

DEFENDERS: Boris Singh, Sahil Panwar, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Jitendra Singh, Ashis Rai, Deepak Tangri, Narendra, Sumit Rathi.

MIDFIELDERS: Suresh Singh, Ninthoi Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul K.P, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalengmawia, Jashandeep Singh.

FORWARDS: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Aman Chetri.

HEAD COACH: Floyd Pinto

India’s fixtures in the COTIF tournament follow below:

JULY 29: India U-20 vs Murcia U-20.

JULY 31: India U-20 vs Mauritania U-20.

AUGUST 03: India U-20 vs Venezuela U-20.

AUGUST 05: India U-20 vs Argentina U-20.

