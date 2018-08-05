COTIF Cup 2018: India U20 vs Argentina U20 – Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch online

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 4.18K // 05 Aug 2018, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Indian U20 football team taking part in the Cotif Cup

The young Indian team will be locking horns with the Argentina national U20 football team in their fourth and final match of the Cotif Cup, a Mini Mundial Sub U-20 Men’s Football Tournament. There is no guessing that the Albicelestes will have an upper hand as they are a very strong side, full of star-studded players who have even represented top-flight clubs such as Inter. However, the Indian colts have also produced some stellar performances and will hope to snatch a point out of this one by maintaining the same solidarity they did in their previous match.

The White and Sky blues, on the other hand, will be looking to hand Floyd Pinto's boys a thumping defeat. Previous season's runners-up will be the clear favourites going into this match.

The Indian colts went 2-0 down against local side Murciana and then received a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of Mauritania U20s in their next match of the Cotif Cup.

In their previous encounter, the Indian U20 football team held a strong Venezuela U-20 side to a goalless draw, producing a disciplined performance, which even received praise from the opposition's Coach.

Floyd Pinto has led the team well and if they are able to produce a similar result against Argentina U20s like they did against Venezuela then it will certainly do them a lot of good and be a testament of the team's ability.

The Indian team, formed with boys that played the FIFA U-17 World Cup and those who represented India in the AFC U-19 Qualifiers in 2017, has shown positive signs and is very much capable of pulling something extraordinary out of the bag.

Argentina have won the FIFA U-20 World Cup 6 times and a match against them promises to be a great learning opportunity for the Indian U20 team.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming encounter of the Indian colts:

Date: August 6, 2018

Tournament: COTIF Cup 2018

Match: India U20 vs Argentina U20

Time: 2:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Broadcast: No Live broadcast in India

Live Stream: Alkass TV

You can also catch ALL the LIVE updates of the match on Sportskeeda!

Predict the scoreline of India's last match of the Cotif Cup in the comments section below.