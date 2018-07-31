COTIF Cup 2018: India U20 vs Mauritania U20 – Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch online

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 583 // 31 Jul 2018, 14:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian colts lost their previous match 0-2 to the local side Murcia

After a disappointing 0-2 loss to local side Murcia, the Indian U20 football team is geared up to play against Mauritania in their second fixture of the COTIF Cup, in Spain on Tuesday. Even though the boys impressed in the game against Deportivo Alzira U-22 prior to the tournament, they failed to make a good start to the tournament.

Although India started well in the first quarter of the match against Murcia, the Spaniards took the lead in the 27th minute by virtue of a free-kick. The Indian colts showed resistance as the defence was kept intact for the most part of the game but finally conceded the second goal in the dying seconds of the match.

This is a good initiative by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) which is providing the young footballers with an opportunity to get a taste of international football. The Under-20 national team mainly comprises of players who were a part of the Indian team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and AFC U-19 Qualifiers in 2017.

The match against Mauritania will be followed by two matches against heavyweights Venezuela U20 and Argentina U20. After a two day gap, the ‘Blue Tigers’ will play against Venezuela on August 3 while their encounter with South American giants Argentina U20 is scheduled a couple of days later on August 5.

Indian squad:

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Dube, Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Boris Singh, Sahil Panwar, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Jitendra Singh, Ashis Rai, Deepak Tangri, Narendra, Sumit Rathi.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoi Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul K.P, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalengmawia, Jashandeep Singh.

Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Aman Chetri.

Match Information:

Date: July 31, 2018

Tournament: COTIF Cup 2018

Match: India U20 vs Mauritania U20

Time: 10.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Broadcast: No Live broadcast in India

Live Stream: Alkass TV