After a 0-2 loss to Murcia U-20s in the first match and a 0-3 thumping by Mauritania U20s in the second, the young colts of India will be looking to bounce back with a win at the Cotif Cup as they go up against Venezuela U20s in their 3rd match.

Currently, the Indian team is participating in the Cotif Cup in Spain, playing matches against renowned football powerhouses that will help them prepare for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 qualifiers.

The Indian team comprises of a mixture of boys from the team that played the FIFA U-17 World Cup and those who represented India in the AFC U-19 Qualifiers in 2017.

The young colts are in for an extremely difficult challenge in their next match when they play Argentina U-20s on August 5. A win there is unlikely, even a draw would be commendable, hence their only realistic shot at winning lies in the upcoming match against Venezuela.

In their loss against Mauritania, Indians were playing without Rahul KP, Sanjeev Stalin, and Rahim Ali -- who were out because of injuries. Suspensions were also suffered by two of their main central defenders -- Anwar Ali and Jitendra Singh. Hence, in all, the young boys in Blue were without five of their major players and suffered a heavy loss.

However, the positive takeaway from this match was that plenty of good chances were created and they were still resolute in the defence, only being a goal down for the majority of the match until their opponents netted two late goals.

Anwar Ali and Jitendra Singh are likely to be back in the playing 11 after they had to miss out in the previous one as both received red cards in the match against Murcia. They will have to be extra careful in this one as they are vital for the team.

The onus now lies on coach Floyd Pinto and his boys to make an impact in this match by stealing a win and making the nation proud.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming encounter of the Indian colts:

Date: August 4, 2018

Tournament: COTIF Cup 2018

Time: 12:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Broadcast: No Live broadcast in India

Live Stream: Alkass TV

