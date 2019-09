Day 2 Results Update: Emphatic victories mark Day 2 of Subroto Cup U17 Junior Boys

New Delhi, September 8, 2019: In Day 2 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament U17 Boys’ saw high scoring matches through the day. Army Boys from the 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre scored a 12-1 victory in Pool A, while in Pool b, Tripura Sports School trounced Army Public School, Bhopal 8-0.

In Pool C, Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan (BKSP) prevailed over Air Force School, Subroto Park 11-0, while in both the matches in Pool E, NNM HSS Chelembra, (Malappuram), Kerala defeated The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar (IBSO) 12- 3 and Govt. Pukpui High School, (Lunglei), Mizoram scored a 13-1 victory over BAF Shaheen School & College, Bangladesh.

In Pool H, SGGS High School, Patna Sahib (Patna), Bihar defeated Muslim Centre College 11-0, while In Pool F, BSL +2 High School, Sector II D, Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand won 7-0 against Prerna Hindi Higher Secondary School, Gujarat.

Results for today’s matches:

In Pool A:

11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, Army Boys – 12 (Birsha 7, Preeth, Tondon 2, Nitesh, Y. Staywin {OG}) bt Sainik School, Imphal – 1 (K. Suraj Singh)

Vishvas Nav Sharda Public School, Bhuna, (Fatehabad), Haryana – 5 (Sunny, Subham, Vansh, Ashim Barma 2) bt Govt. Secondary School, Motum (East Siang), Arunachal Pradesh – 0

In Pool B:

SAI, NSEC, Salt lake, Kolkata – 2 (D Mondal, Naisa Jamatia) bt Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Sallaghari (Bhaktapur), Nepal – 0

Tripura Sports School, Badharghat, Tripura – 8 (Sanjib Shil 2, Bhakta SJ 3, Rashel Hossain, Bikan Chakma) bt Army Public School, Bhopal – 0

In Pool C:

1 Odishar & V Sqn NCC, OUAT Campus (Bhubaneswar), Odisha – 2 (Sagar Majhi, Fagu Majhi) bt Govt. Senior Secondary School, Kavartti Island, Lakshwadeep – 0

Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan – 11 (Rakib, Habib 2, Tuhidul, Morsalin 2, Mojibur, Shakib 3, Rafiu) bt The Air Force School, Subroto Park (TAFS) – 0

In Pool D:

Chitkara International School, Sector-5, Chandigarh – 3 (Aelan, Sajan, Gurtegbir) bt St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Mapusa (Bardez), Goa – 1 (Saideep)

Esteqlal High School, Afghanistan – 4 (Ahmad Zakaria 3, Iqbal) bt DAV HZL, Senior Secondary School, Zawa Mines, Udaipur – 2 (Md. Adnan, Gaurav M.)

In Pool E:

NNM HSS Chelembra, (Malappuram), Kerala – 12 (Abdul Fahiz, Fayas V 4, Muhammed Hasim, Bichu Biju, Nandkrishna, Binjas JK 3) bt The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar (IBSO) – 3 (Valmik Puri 2, Keshav Vaidya, Kashyap {OG})

Govt. Pukpui High School, (Lunglei), Mizoram – 13 (Letminlun Singson, Lalpertluanga 4, Lalmuanpuia 4, Malsawmzuala 3, Lalmuanawma) bt BAF Shaheen School & College, Bangladesh – 1 (Hammam Abrar Khan)

In Pool F:

BSL +2 High School, Sector II D, Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand – 7 (Laishram Mahesh Singh, L. Chhakchhuar 3 Thiam Amujao Meitei 3) bt Prerna Hindi Higher Secondary School, Gujarat – 1 (Vishal Nara)

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh – 2 (Mohan Lal, Kartik Gawade {P}) bt Don Bosco Senior Secondary School, Vaduthala (Kochi) CICSE – 0

In Pool G:

Banimandir Railway High School, Siliguri (West Bengal), Railways – 4 (Avijit Bhowmick, Abhay Barua, Farman Ansari, Mukesh Singh) bt Thakur College of Science & Commerce, Kandivali, Maharashtra – 1 (Khushal Makwana)

Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 4 (Salman Khan, Md. Shadab, Shailendra Yadav, Aditya) bt Sainik School, Korukonda (Vizianagaram), Andhra Pradesh – 1 (Ranjan Kumar)

In Pool H:

SGGS High School, Patna Sahib (Patna), Bihar – 11 (Avinash 3, Xavier 4, Manish Kumar, Kundan Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Ishfak {OG}) bt Muslim Centre College, Sri Lanka – 0

The Rajkumar College, Rajkot, Gujarat – 3 (S Hodar, Sneh Salet 2) bt KV No.3, Leimakhong (Imphal) – 3 (Mairaba, Lenminhao, Ionkhonjong)