Day 2: Subroto Cup International Football Tournament U14 Sub Junior Boys - Results update

Manipur vs West Bengal

Day 2 of Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, saw some high scoring games.

In Pool C, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) drew with Greenwood School, Manipur in a goalless draw.

In Pool D, Defending Champions Unique Model Academy, Manipur came out victorious with a score line of 4-0 against Ashokenagar Boys Secondary School (H.S.), West Bengal. S Annaroy scored a brace with goals in the 37th and 44th min to help his team win the match. In another match of the pool, Our Lady Mount Carmel High School, Goa won 2-0 against Air Force School. Our Lady Mount Carmel School scored via Reniel D’ Mello in the 4th Min and Sanford in the 18th minute.

In Pool E, KV Maithon Dam, Ranchi won with the help of goals from Rohit in the 9th min; Aniuet in the 23rd and a brace from Abhilin Kumar in the 36th & 38th min. The score line stood at 4-0 at the end of full-time against Dr YSR Sports School, Andhra Pradesh. In the second encounter of the pool, it was goals galore as Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram thrashed Tripura Sports School 8-0. Hunmawia scored four goals at the 11th, 18th, 34th & 49th min, F Lalth and B. Romalawma scored a brace each with goals at the 7th & 5th min and 45th & 47th min respectively. Jeremia also chipped in with a goal at the 41st min.

In Pool H, District War Sepngi Christian HSS (DWSC), Meghalaya ended level against Brajbhoomi International School, Gujarat with a score line of 2-2. For DWSC, Shaniahshem - 18th min and Wansmlang - 28th min were the scorers. Brajbhoomi International School’s goals came from a brace by Rudra Patel in the 36th & 49th min. Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, UP had an easy win against The Sanskaar Valley School, MP as they won by a margin of 6-0. Yash Dwivedi - 08th & 41st min; Suraj Kumar -30th & 39th min and Arjun Yadav - 19th min were the scorers for the team from UP.

In Pool F, NCC NER won by a solitary goal against SAI Kolkata. The goal came from the boot of Raghvender in 44th min. The match ended 1-0 in NCC NER’s favour. In the second match of the pool, Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh defeated MP Sports College, Uttarakhand 3-1. For Chandigarh, Thongbam Lanchenba scored a brace with goals in the 38th & 40th min. The third goal was added by Thokchom Surjakanta in the 49th min. For Uttarakhand, the only goal was scored by Hemraj in the 22nd min.

In Pool G, It was all level as Govt. Orient HSS Edathanathukara, Kerala played out a 1-1 draw against Betkuchi High School, Assam. Kerala scored through Jangminlal Haokip in the injury time (50+2’ min) whereas, Assam scored with the help of Hari Rabha at the 29th min. In the second encounter, Mamta Modern Sr. Sec. School, Delhi defeated Sainik School Goalpara, IPSC 2-1 with goals from Abhimanyu – 5th min & Kushagra – 24th min. For Sainik School, Sangeetam Mahanta scored the solitary goal in the 15th min.