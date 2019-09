Day 6 Results Update: Close matches and emphatic victories mark Day 6 of Subroto Cup U17 Junior Boys

New Delhi, September 12, 2019: In Day 6 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament U17 Boys’ saw Gangadharpur Vidyamandir (Panchla) Howra, West Bengal beat The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar (IBSO) 12-0 in Pool E.

In Pool A, Army Boys of the 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre defeated Vishvas Nav Sharda Public School from Haryana 2-1 in a close encounter. In another neck-to-neck battle, Tripura Sports School saw the better of Mamta Modern School from New Delhi by a narrow margin of 1-0.

In other one-sided matches, NSS MP Sikhya Niketan, Nabaghanapur (Nayagarh), Odisha beat The Air Force School, Subroto Park (TAFS) 5-0 in Pool C, while DAV HZL, Senior Secondary School, Zawa Mines, Udaipur beat Jawahar Matric Higher Secondary School, Neyvelli, Tamil Nadu 6-0 in Pool D.

Results for today’s matches:

In Pool A:

11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, Army Boys – 2 (Birsha, Swarneem) bt Vishvas Nav Sharda Public School, Bhuna, (Fatehabad), Haryana – 1 (Asim)

In Pool B:

Tripura Sports School, Badharghat, Tripura – 1 (Sanjib Sil) bt. Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, H Block (Vikaspuri), New Delhi – 0

Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Sallaghari (Bhaktapur), Nepal – 4 (Manoj Khadka, Abhishek, Umang Magar 2) bt. Army Public School, Bhopal – 0

In Pool C:

Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan (BKSP) – 3 (Rakib, Tuhidul, Tahosin) bt. 1 Odishar & V Sqn NCC, OUAT Campus (Bhubaneswar), Odisha – 0

NSS MP Sikhya Niketan, Nabaghanapur (Nayagarh), Odisha – 5 (Suraj, Manoranjan 3, Girsih) bt. The Air Force School, Subroto Park (TAFS) – 0

In Pool D:

DAV HZL, Senior Secondary School, Zawa Mines, Udaipur – 6 (Manohar 2, Gaurav, Jokonia 2, Aman) bt. Jawahar Matric Higher Secondary School, Neyvelli, Tamil Nadu – 0

Esteqlal High School, Afghanistan – 5 (Ahmed Zakaria, Ali Zahedi 2, Ramin, Mahdi) bt St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Mapusa (Bardez), Goa – 0

In Pool E:

Gangadharpur Vidyamandir (Panchla) Howra, West Bengal – 12 (N. Hosen 4, Bappa, S. Santra 3, S. Khan 2, Babai Jana, Sk. Md. Aman) bt The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar (IBSO) – 0

NNM HSS Chelembra, (Malappuram), Kerala – 6 (Nandu Krishna 3, M. Roshai, Abdul Fahiz, Hemand) bt. BAF Shaheen School & College, Bangladesh – 1 (S. Ahsan)

In Pool F:

BSL +2 High School, Sector II D, Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand – 5 (L. Mahesh Singh 2, David 2, P. Mangalsana) bt. Don Bosco Senior Secondary School, Vaduthala (Kochi) CICSE – 1 (Arun Soman)

Knurmek, Pithauragarh, Uttarakhand – 2 (Mohit Rana, Saurav Kumar) drew with Prerana Hindi Higher Secondary School, Gujarat – 2 (Vishal, Amit Pal)

In Pool G:

Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 4 (S. Yadav, V. Maurya, Mohd. Farooq, Anand Kumar) bt Thakur College of Science & Commerce, Kandivali, Maharashtra – 0

Hopewell Elias Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Meghalaya – 4 (Glenny S. Lynrah, Joanis 2, Jefferson) bt. Banimandir Railway High School, Siliguri (West Bengal), Railways – 1 (Debajit Roy)

In Pool H:

Bampather Bengenabari Higher Secondary School, Charaideo, Assam – 2 (Adarsh Rai Das, Deep Gogoi) bt SGGS High School, Patna Sahib (Patna), Bihar – 0

KV No.3, Leimakhong (Imphal) – 6 (Thanglensei 2, Jangkhohao, Mathew, Lamgougin 2) bt. Muslim Centre College, Sri Lanka – 1 (Muhamed)