Day 7 Quarter-Finals Results Update: Close contests mark Subroto Cup U17 Junior Boys quarter-finals

Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protishthan (BKSP) playing against Esteqlal School, Afghanistan

New Delhi, September 14, 2019: On Day 7 of the U17 Boys category, in the Subroto Cup International Football tournament four Quarter-Final matches were held. The first quarter-final saw 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, Army Boys defeat Tripura Sports School, Badharghat, Tripura 1-0, in a closely contested match.

In the other matches, BSL +2 High School, Sector II D, Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand saw the better of Govt. Pukpui High School, Pukpui (Lunglei), Mizoram in a penalty shoot-out, after the match remained drawn 1-1 at the end of the final whistle. In the tie-breaker, the Jharkhand school edged past Pukpui High school 4-2 for the final scoreline to read 5-3.

In another closely contested quarter-final match, Hopewell Elias Higher Secondary School beat Bampather Bengenabari Higher Secondary School, Charaideo, Assam 1-0. In the international quarter-final match, Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan (BKSP) saw the better of Esteqlal School from Afghanistan 2-1.

The Semi-Finals are to be played on September 15, 2019. The semi-finals matches are as follows:

BSL +2 High School, Sector II D, Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand vs Hopewell Elias Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Meghalaya

11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, Army Boys vs Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protishthan (BKSP)

In Quarter Final 1:

11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, Army Boys – 1 (Birsha Tudu) bt. Tripura Sports School, Badharghat, Tripura – 0

In Quarter Final 2:

Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protishthan (BKSP) – 2 (Rumon, Mujibor) bt. Esteqlal School, Afghanistan – 1 (Qais)

In Quarter Final 3:

BSL +2 High School, Sector II D, Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand – 1 (Laldunsanga) bt. Govt. Pukpui High School, Pukpui (Lunglei), Mizoram – 1 (Malsawmzuala); Penalty Shootout: [(Samuel, David, Laishram, Laldunsanga) 4-2 (Lalpektluanga, Lalawmpuia)]

In Quarter Final 4:

Hopewell Elias Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Meghalaya – 1 (Ioanis Suchen) bt. Bampather Bengenabari Higher Secondary School, Charaideo, Assam – 0