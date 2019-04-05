MLS: DC United v LAFC Preview - Match Preview, Where to Watch, and More

Matt Robards FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 6 // 05 Apr 2019, 13:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This coming Saturday, the MLS Eastern leaders clash at Audi Field in Washington DC. Two undefeated teams facing off in what could possibly be a preview of MLS Cup 2019. DC United currently sit on 10 points from four matches while Los Angeles FC has 13 points from five matches. Carlos Vela against Wayne Rooney. This is sure to be an instant classic.

This match can be view on Fox, Fox Deportes, and streaming on MLS Live on Dazin in Canada at 3 pm ET.

Robert Sabigia will the referee in the middle of the park along with linesmen Kyle Atkins and Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. The fourth official will be Marcos DeOliveira while Geoff Gamble will be the VAR official.

DC United and LAFC have only met one time in the MLS. Last season saw a 1-1 draw at the Bank of California Stadium in a lively match that saw four yellow cards and one red card.

Three Points That Shouldn’t be Overlooked

DC United boasts an impressive record at home. After having a rough start to the season in 2018 that saw them with 11 points in the first 14 matches, they went on to an impressive 12 wins and 1 draw in 15 matches at Audi Field propelling them into the playoffs. This season Audi Field continues to be a fortress with two wins in two home matches.

Carlos Vela was the leading goal scorer for LAFC in 2018 with 14 goals. This season he is off to a hot start netting six goals in five matches, which puts him as the leading goal scorer in the MLS. Who is second? Wayne Rooney of DC United on four goals.

While LAFC has an impressive record at Bank of California Stadium, their record on the road is not as impressive. In 2018, they travelled away from home 17 times amassing a record of 7 wins, 2 draws, and 8 losses. In 2019, they have played two games on the road where they drew New York City FC and beat a struggling San Jose team 5-0.

Prediction

Overall, this should be an impressive match up, but DC have a distinct advantage at Audi Field and LAFC’s struggles on the road, I foresee a 2-1 victory for DC United.

Advertisement